Bilgin Yachts launches Kaşif The Turkish shipbuilder has launched its new explorer yacht from the yard’s Antalya facility…



Bilgin Yachts has launched 42m Kaşif, its latest explorer yacht designed in collaboration with Emrecan Özgün from Unique Yacht Design and Enrico Lumini of Hot Lab. Built at the shipyard's facility in the Antalya Zone, Kaşif’s experienced owner has been Bilgin client for over 25 years.

“Kaşif embodies the true spirit of an explorer. Engineered for exceptional maritime performance, it navigates even the harshest conditions with unmatched comfort,” says Özgün . “The hull, derived from the acclaimed 80m series, delivers remarkable efficiency, consuming minimal fuel while achieving impressive speeds.” The yacht’s fuel consumption is 30 litres while sailing at 8 knots and 60 litres at 10 knots, he adds.

The layout of Kaşif, designed in large part by Unique Yacht Design, includes a large owner’s cabin on the main deck in addition to three VIP cabins and two twin cabins. There are two living areas, one on the main deck and the other on the upper deck.

Kaşif, the Turkish word for ‘explorer’, is modelled loosely on Bilgin’s previous 50m series. The shipyard is now focusing on the build of 52m to 60m yachts at the same facility.

Lumini of Hot Lab says the design of Kaşif was one of the most “stimulating” projects he has ever worked on. “It is a mature yacht, well-studied, well-designed and above all the result of a great collaboration that has seen us, the owners and all the management of the shipyard work with great cohesion,” says Lumini.

“Our collaboration transcended traditional client-designer relationships, evolving into insightful discussions that shaped every facet of the design. The result is a modern yet timeless aesthetic, seamlessly blending contemporary geometries with elements reflecting the owners' passions.”

Kaşif will be officially unveiled at the Monaco Yacht Show 2023 next month.

Profile links

Bilgin Yachts

