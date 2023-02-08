Christie Yachts announces sale of 52m Ciao The motor yacht from CRN, launched in 2022, had a last known asking price of €32 million…

With a marked slowing in the brokerage sector taking effect, Christie Yachts have bucked the trend with the sale of the 52m CRN motor yacht Ciao. A highlight of the Monaco Yacht Show 2022, its sale marks a strong start to 2023 for Christie Yachts in the face of a slowing market, with Will Christie, CEO of Christie Yachts and yacht consultant Felix Sowerbutts having introduced the Buyer.

The sale of Ciao marks the third Omega Architects-designed yacht to have been sold by Christie Yachts since its establishment in 2021. Following the sales of the 60m Alia Samurai and the 50m Heesen Erica. Ciao had a last known asking price of €32 million.

Will Christie, comments: “This sale process started early last year. We had presented the yacht to the Buyer before she came onto the market and was still at the shipyard being prepared for delivery. It once again highlights our ability to source the very finest yachts off-market, in what is a thin market in terms of supply at this time. Ciao is undoubtedly a truly special yacht. We wish her new owner many happy years of cruising ahead.”

Will Christie shared his outlook for the market in an earlier interview, providing a frank and insightful viewpoint from the brokerage sector.

SuperyachtNews spoke with Stefano de Vivo, Chief Commercial Officer of Ferretti Group at MYS2022, with De Vivo giving insight into how Ferretti Group was able to pull off the delivery of 52m Ciao in 26 months in the midst of the pandemic. The interview can be viewed below:



