Damen Yachting launch first custom SeaXplorer 58 The yacht will now undergo its final build phase in preparation for delivery to its owner in the coming months.…

Damen Yachting have launched the first curtom SeaXplorer 58 in Antalya, Turkey. The SeaXplorer 58 features accommodation for a crew of fifteen as well as two expedition staff. Six luxury suites provide accommodation for up to twelve guests. To facilitate exploration, the yacht features a wide range of toys, including two multi-role tenders, motorcycles, vehicles for both road and off-road use and a custom 11.4-metre sailboat.

When not exploring unchartered territories, guests can unwind in the cabana-style bar and lounge, featuring an infinity-edged pool, located beneath the SeaXplorer’s certified helideck. On the Bridge Deck, there is a Jacuzzi, sky lounge and dining area. The yacht also features the SeaXplorer signature bow point observation lounge.

With an ice-class hull and 30 days’ ocean-going autonomy, the yacht can safely sail to the most extreme environments on the planet. The SeaXplorer 58 is a future-facing yacht and features a number of sustainable options, including a premium synthetic teak deck and wastewater tanks, ensuring suitability for operations in zero-discharge zones.

Tolga Karacadal, Operations Manager at the Antalya shipyard said, “We are very excited at the successful accomplishment of this milestone of the project. Having seen the yacht in the water for the first time, it’s clear to see that she will be a head turner.”

Enrique Tintore, SeaXplorer Design Manager at Damen Yachting, said of the launch, “It was a breathtaking moment for all involved to see the yacht out of the shed for the first time. The SeaXplorer 58 looked spectacular in the winter sunshine, a clear testament to what the combined team in the Netherlands and Turkey, along with our subcontractors, can achieve together. We are looking forward to putting the finishing touches to the yacht and handing her over to her Owner in the spring. After this, we will be continuing our work, creating the first SeaXplorer 60, which is scheduled for delivery in spring 2024.”

The next SeaXplorer 60 will feature a luxurious interior design from H2 Yacht Designs and offer enhanced sustainability courtesy of Hybrid by Amels technology. This innovative feature enables cruising at speeds of up to 7 knots on electric propulsion, significantly lowering noise and vibrations for those onboard while considerably reducing emissions.

In line with its building philosophy, Damen Yachting began construction of the SeaXplorer 58 up front, in order to offer the Owner a rapid delivery. Designed and engineered at Damen Yachting’s head office in the Netherlands, the yacht is the first SeaXplorer to be constructed in Antalya.

