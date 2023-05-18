Arksen launches Project Pelagos The first of the Arksen 85 series has hit the water at the company’s Isle of Wight shipyard ahead of sea trials…

Project Pelagos is one of two 85s currently in build, with the other, Project Ocean, due to launch later in 2023. Ahead of its formal handover to the client, it will now undergo extensive sea trials. Project Pelagos, as with the 85s, is a highly capable motoryacht, with a range comparable to yachts three times its size. For a detailed report on the 85 and the way in which its innovations reach beyond the traditional metric of superyacht design, see the feature in the latest Superyacht New Build Report.

According to Arksen, the vessel takes the same efficient hull design and three-deck formation as all Arksen 85s but with an interior customised to their requirements. While the owner is keen to explore further afield with friends, the primary usage is for the family in the Mediterranean.

The interior takes a more relaxed seating format on the main deck, providing a large, open-plan family space and preferring the al-fresco dining the warmer climates offer. Replacing the standard snug for a Captain’s cabin allows the vessel to retain the three guest cabins and owners’ suite.

Project Pelagos features exterior design and naval architecture by Humphreys Yacht Design, with custom interiors by Design Unlimited. The calculated range for the Arksen 85 series sits at an impressive 7,000+nm, giving it a true global cruising pedigree.

“The launch of this vessel comes at a very exciting stage of development for the company. 2023 has already been a big year for us, and with new ownership models and additional products in the pipeline, we have not finished yet. We can’t wait to see the vessel off on her adventures and find out what marine science they can support as part of that journey,” says Arksen Sales & Marketing Director Dominic Bryne.

The owner of Project Pelagos adds: “Buying into Arksen’s unique concept is giving the new generation of these explorer enthusiasts the possibility, not just to visit the last great wilderness of our planet, but also to actively contribute to its protection and regeneration.

“I believe this pioneering and refreshing path that Arksen is taking will make them a driving force in the future of the explorer yacht industry.”

