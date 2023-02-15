Yacht agents drive Galapagos entry permit change The new Galapagos entry permit rules for superyachts have raised questions about the sector's environmental impact…

The Galapagos Islands are a world-renowned destination for nature lovers, conservationists, and researchers. The unique and fragile ecosystem of the archipelago has been the focus of international conservation efforts for decades. However, the recent changes to the entry permit for superyachts visiting the Galapagos, implemented in September 2022, have raised questions about the impact of superyacht tourism on the environment and the local community.

The new regulations were driven by local agents after it was recognised that outdated legal requirements were not in line with the growth of the yachting industry. Previously, the entry permit to the Galapagos islands only allowed foreign yachts with 50 people or fewer on board (crew and guests combined). This forced larger superyachts with a greater number of crew members to somehow cut numbers so as not to breach regulations or not visit at all.

The agency 'Superyacht Galapagos', which is run by the owner Ricardo Arenas, witnessed this issue beginning to hamper business opportunities in the region and sought an opportunity to raise it with the authorities.

“The yacht industry has increased, and these vessels are getting bigger,” Arenas noted. “Just because they are larger, it doesn’t mean they pose a greater environmental problem for Galapagos; its engines and internal systems are becoming increasingly friendly to the environment."

In September 2022, a modification was made (Decreto Ejecutivo 563 del 12Sep2022) to the Regulations for Tourist Activities in protected areas after a series of meetings. The modification adjusts the number of people allowed on board superyachts to reflect the yacht's minimum-security requirements. The change specifies that the authorized crew members will now be based on the safety certificate or minimum crew of the yacht and will not affect the total number of guests.

As superyacht owners and operators increasingly prioritize sustainability and eco-friendliness, there is hope that the negative impact of superyacht tourism can be minimized. By choosing more eco-friendly practices, such as using renewable energy sources, treating wastewater onboard, and avoiding sensitive areas, superyachts can minimize their impact on the marine environment.

While this change has been positive for the superyacht industry, it has also raised concerns among some conservationists about the impact of superyachts on the fragile ecosystem of the Galapagos. Some argue that the increased number of superyachts and their impact on the local environment and community could outweigh the benefits of increased tourism revenue.

On the positive side, superyacht tourism could bring additional revenue to the Galapagos, which could be used for conservation efforts and supporting the local community. In addition to the economic benefits, superyacht owners are often wealthy and influential individuals who can raise awareness about the importance of conservation efforts in the Galapagos. Through visiting the islands, they can witness firsthand the ongoing efforts to preserve the unique ecosystem of the islands and support local conservation initiatives.

Moreover, many superyacht owners are philanthropists who can provide financial support to conservation organizations and contribute to the ongoing efforts to protect the fragile ecosystem of the islands. The increased funding can help to maintain the conservation programs and support research and education initiatives.

However, the negative effects of superyachts on the local environment could be significant. The large vessels could damage the delicate ecosystem of the Galapagos, and the influx of tourists could strain the local resources and put additional pressure on the local community.

The potential impact of superyachts on the Galapagos Islands remains a topic of debate. The recent changes to the entry permit have opened up the possibility for larger vessels to visit the islands, but it is important to balance the benefits of increased tourism revenue with the potential negative impacts on the environment and the local community. It is essential to implement responsible tourism practices to ensure the long-term sustainability of the Galapagos and its unique ecosystem.

