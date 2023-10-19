Antonini Navi sells its first yacht The La Spezia-based shipyard marks its entrance to the yachting world with the sale of its first 32m explorer yacht…

Antonini Navi has entered the yachting world with the sale of its first 32m full-custom steel and aluminium explorer yacht. Designed by Hydro Tec and Hot Lab, the vessel is scheduled for delivery in 2025.

Founded in 1940 by Walter Antonini, the Antonini Group expanded its presence by acquiring the Pertusola shipyard in the Italian Gulf of La Spezia. The family's strategic investments in the marine industry capitalize on the shipyard's ideal location for large-scale construction projects. The company's financial stability and decades-long technological expertise, spanning various industries, including oil & gas and shipbuilding, are driving factors behind its continued growth.

Having launched Antonini Navi three years ago, Simone Antonini, the Group CEO, and Aldo Manna, Partner and Sales Director at Antonini Navi, aspire to establish themselves as a reputable alternative shipyard in the industry. They believe that credibility and technical competence are the cornerstones of their success.

“We are convinced that it is the credibility and technical competence of people that make the difference,” says Manna. “We are a determined and professional team, and the market will reward us, even in the short term.” The client's faith in Antonin Navi’s expertise played a pivotal role in securing the contract for this new explorer, he adds.

This 32m explorer yacht is a collaborative endeavour, with Hydro Tec responsible for the exterior design, naval architecture, and layout, and Hot Lab in Milan overseeing the interiors.

“The owner seeks a vessel combining the attributes of an explorer – comfort, long-range capabilities, and the ability to tackle various sea conditions – all while being attractive and modern,” says Sergio Cutolo, Owner at Hydro Tec. “Antonini Navi is the ideal partner, given their expertise in commercial operations, shipbuilding, and organization, which perfectly aligns with the customer's requirements for extreme flexibility.”

“Working closely with our long-term partner, Hydro Tec, we design the interiors according to the owner's request for a fresh, contemporary, and organic yet essential style, creating bright and spacious living areas in both form and colour,” adds Enrico Lumini, Partner and Design Director at Hot Lab.

Looking ahead, Antonini Navi is in the final stages of two new projects, including contracts for third parties, and the development of the 45m ISLAND, designed by Fulvio De Simoni.

