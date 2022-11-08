Sanlorenzo launches first 57Steel The first of this new line hits the water in La Spezia, with final delivery expected in 2023…

Launched November 8th 2022, Sanlorenzo's 57Steel is a 57m, 1050 GT steel and aluminium motor yacht. The sale was finalised by West Nautical, which also oversaw the project management, and it will see final delivery in 2023. Sanlorenzo's new addition was designed by Bernardo Zuccon from Zuccon International Project. The launch comes off the back of the release of Sanlorenzo's financial results through the first three quarters of 2022.

"The 57 Steel is an ambitious project behind which there has been an intense amount of typological

research, a very important study which has always been at the basis of the research that Zuccon

International Project has been conducting with passion since the beginning of its collaboration with

Sanlorenzo. The aim was to create a craft of around 1050 GT with functional and lifestyle contents that

are normally found on boats of larger sizes. From a design point of view, the most important challenge

was to find the right balance between the volumes and proportions of the boat." Bernardo Zuccon, Zuccon International Project.

The interior design comes from Studio Vickers of London, who commented:

"We were tasked with creating a warm, detailed and inviting interior for an experienced owner and his family aboard this 56-metre steel Sanlorenzo. The design process was a huge creative pleasure and the shipyard team responded really well to our design direction, producing a wonderful interior. We were excellently supported by West Nautical's management and construction team, who were extremely professional. We have worked with Sanlorenzo before and know the care and attention to detail, but on this yacht, it was exceptional." John Vickers, Vickers Studio.

The launch comes on the eve of Sanlorenzo's release of its financial data for the first three quarters of 2022, which convey strong growth and a large backlog of orders and deliveries scheduled up until 2026, with over 30 30m+ yachts in the pipeline. The Superyacht Agency has supplied the below historical analysis of Sanlorenzo's 30m+ deliveries from 2015 to 2022.

Image renderings credit: Sanlorenzo, full images from launch to follow.

