Amels delivers Khalidah The Dutch shipyard has delivered the third vessel from its Amels 60 Limited Edition series and launched a new 80m yacht in the same week…

Khalidah, a new 60m Amels has been handed over to its new owner following a successful launch. The third vessel from the Amels 60 Limited Edition series will remain at the Amels Headquarters in Vlissingen City, with its inaugural itinerary yet to be confirmed.

“I have worked on a number of Amels new builds over the years and have great experience of working with the Damen Yachting team and their fantastic technical build platform and operational performance,” says Nick Flashman, Owner’s Representative and Director and founder of Deeside Maritime.

“It was this experience and knowledge that the owner and family office were looking for when appointing someone to not only oversee the crucial final stages of the build but to take the operational management of the yacht forward beyond delivery.”

Winch Design also headed the project's interior design marking the second Amels 60 featuring Winch interior following the launch of Come Together in 2022. The eye-catching signature and original Amels 60 trapezoid windows were penned by Espen Øino.

Additionally, the yacht features space for a 9m tender on the foredeck. With six staterooms in total, the Amels 60 can accommodate up to 12 guests, 12 crew and the Captain.

“This proven hybrid system currently offers the best solution to reduce harmful emissions and reduce noise and vibrations while benefiting from lower fuel and maintenance costs. It also allows you to cruise up to a certain speed without using the main engines, solely cruising on the generators,” says Joppe Osté, Project Manager at Damen Yachting.

And as one yacht leaves, another yacht enters. The Netherlands welcomed the first Amels 80 for outfitting at the Vlissingen shipyard this week, where it will remain until completion. The Amels 8001 launched from its build facility in Galati, Romania, on 27th September 2023 and was towed to the shipyard for outfitting.

Measuring 80m in length, this Amels 80’s design has evolved from the shipyard’s Amels Limited Editions range. With this, the shipyard has once again collaborated with the likes of Espen Øino to create a holistic and modern exterior design.

Sinot Yacht Architecture & Design will spearhead the interior design of the project, with delivery expected in 2025.

