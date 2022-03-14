Oceanco launches Y720 It is the shipyard’s first launch of 2022…

Oceanco has announced the launch of project Y720, a 109m motoryacht with naval architecture by Lateral Naval Architects and exterior and interior design by Sinot Yacht Architecture & Design.

The project represents a milestone for Oceanco as the first phase of construction took place at Oceanco’s adjunct facility in Zwijndrecht after which she was finally outfitted at Alblasserdam where the facilities are designed and constructed to have minimum impact on the environment. The yacht has been engineered with technologically advanced environmental systems that exceed current regulations.

As shown in the above graph, Project Y720 is one of four superyachts the shipyard is scheduled to deliver in 2022, with a combined total LOA of 458m. If all deliveries are made it will be the shipyard’s best year in terms of superyachts delivered to date.

