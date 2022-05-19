Heesen under Dutch ownership The ownership of Heesen has been transferred to an independent Dutch Foundation…

As a result of the sanctioning of one of Heesen’s UBOs, the Russian-Azerbaijani businessman Vagit Alekperov, the shipyard has announced that it is now 100 per cent Dutch, as it used to be.

“Heesen Yachts announces that, as of yesterday, the ownership of its company is once again 100 per cent Dutch. Thanks to this transaction, whereby the shares in Heesen have been transferred to an independent Dutch Foundation, the employment both is Oss and Winterswijk is fully preserved,” explains Heesen’s statement.

“The Board of the Foundation consists of Arthur Brouwer and Anjo Joldersma. The objective of the Foundation is to guarantee the successful future of the shipyard and the continuity of employment for highly qualified employees of Heesen Yachts.

“The company is financially healthy and profitable, and its management has taken timely action to secure its future. With Heesen Yachts’ order book full, its employees can continue to work with their usual dedication and commitment to finishing the 13 yachts currently under construction. The sales team can now confidently work with new clients to build their dream yacht.”

While Heesen has always maintained that Alekperov had no direct or indirect impact on the running of the business, according to The Superyacht Agency, Vagit Alkeperov is also credited with the ownership of the Galactica series of Heesen vessels, some of which have subsequently been sold to new owners. He is also rumoured to be the owner of Heesen’s 80m Galactica, which was due for delivery in April this year, but as yet remains undelivered.

According to The Superyacht Agency, Heesen has delivered an average of 3.4 superyachts per year. By contrast, Heesen expects to deliver six superyachts in 2022 alone. However, it remains to be seen how exposed the business is to Russian ownership of its projects, certainly a question mark remains over Galactica at this point.

