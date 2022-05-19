Codecasa Shipyards announce launch of new Codecasa 43 The superyacht was launched today at the Viareggio production facility…

The Codecasa 43, named Boji, has been launched today. The model is a totally custom-made, full displacement superyacht, with a steel hull and aluminium superstructure designed by Codecasa Shipyards’ in-house technical staff.

At 43m in length, Boji features Codecasa’s signature vertical bow, along with large windows which let plenty of natural light into the interiors. The yacht is equipped with two Caterpillar 3512C engines that produce a total of 3300hp to achieve speeds of up to 16.5 knots. A range of 4000 nautical miles can be achieved at 11 knots.

Internal volumes are just below 500T, providing guests with plenty of space. The interior layout has been designed to promote comfort and privacy. High-quality standards have also been maintained to produce an efficient vessel.

The above graph highlights Codecasa’s deliveries between 2015 and 2024 along with their average LOA. Deliveries have been stable over the past seven years, with a rate of approximately one vessel being delivered each year. The launch of Boji this year marks an important step in Codecasa maintaining this rate of output. Average LOA has also remained within the 40-60m range.

Fleet data is one of the foundational pillars of The Superyacht Agency's intelligence, analysis and consultancy offerings. To find out more about The Superyacht Agency's various offerings, click here.

Profile links

Codecasa

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.