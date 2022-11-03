The countdown to METSTRADE is on METSTRADE 2022 will focus on some of the most pressing issues in the yachting industry…

RAI Amsterdam Convention Centre is ready to launch the 34th edition of METSTRADE. The world’s largest marine trade exhibition in marine equipment, materials and systems will run from 15-17 November, alongside the Superyacht Forum (14-16 November). Thousands of marine industry professionals are gearing up for three days of networking, research and sales discussion.

“We’re counting down the days until METSTRADE opens its doors again in its full glory”, says METSTRADE director Niels Klarenbeek. “Over 1,400 exhibitors from 50 countries will exhibit the latest ground-breaking innovations the leisure marine industry has to offer - in no less than 10 halls at the RAI Convention Centre. Our whole team has been working tirelessly to ensure the experience will be even better than before. All signs are set that the industry is just as excited as we are, as we witness a strong intake of boat builders, wholesalers, naval architects, marina developers and other marine professionals from all over the world. We can’t wait to welcome you in just a few weeks!”

METSTRADE and the Superyacht Forum's 2022 programme will be focused on central issues the superyacht industry is currently grappling with including the environment, technology, diversity and skills development.

The Breakfast Briefing at METSTRADE on 15 November will feature keynote speaker, electric aircraft visionary, Cory Combs. Combs will be discussing the need to act on sustainability within the superyacht industry by taking iterative steps using current technology. Innovation in awarded product design will also feature at the Breakfast Briefing. The nominated and winning DAME Design Awards products will be on display in the heart of METSTRADE at the Elicium Ballroom (hall 13).

IBI editor, Ed Slack, will be at said event interviewing the people behind the DAME winners at the METSTRADE theatre on each morning of the show. Young talent has particularly been prized and is represented behind many of the award winners. METSTRADE uniquely supports and encourages all marine professionals aged under 35 through its onsite Young Professionals Club. It’s free to access, offers invaluable networking opportunities, tours, and a chance to meet Cory Combs.

One of the 10 themes represented in the 2022 Boat Builder Awards is Industry Rising Stars. The awards are organised by METSTRADE and IBI, in association with Raymarine at the Amsterdam National Maritime Museum on the evening of 15 November. You can view the winning and shortlisted entries in the Ballroom. Latest tickets for the Boat Builder Awards Gala Dinner can be purchased here.

Gender diversity is an equally important priority for the leisure marine industry. This year METSTRADE, in collaboration with trade body British Marine and Soundings Trade Only, is holding a breakfast time Women in the Marine Industry International meeting at the METSTRADE Theatre on Wednesday 16 November, building on the success of previously held national events. A leadership panel will discuss opportunities and challenges prevalent to women working within the marine industry, although all genders are welcome.

