Superyacht Sustainability Route - METSTRADE 2022 In partnership with Water Revolution Foundation, the initiative at METSTRADE will help exhibitors to verify the sustainability credentials of exhibitors…

The superyacht industry’s leading sustainability-focused organisation, Water Revolution Foundation, is partnering with METSTRADE 2022 to promote best practices in sustainability across the sector. In addition to other initiatives, this year’s show will introduce a ‘Superyacht Sustainability Route’. Focused on the superyacht industry, this new initiative will indicate exhibitors on the METSTRADE 2022 show floor who have passed the Foundation’s rigorous Life Cycle Assessment with a verified entry in its Database of Sustainable Solutions.

The Superyacht Sustainability Route aims to assist the purchasers at METSTRADE 2022 by providing reliable third-party confirmation of the environmental credentials of suppliers. As the industry strives for more rigorous sustainability standards, this information is becoming vital across all sectors.

Niels Klarenbeek, METSTRADE Show Director, states: “The launch of this year’s Superyacht Sustainability Route is in addition to other initiatives that METSTRADE is facilitating to promote sustainability across the sector. As the Water Revolution Foundation’s Database of Sustainable Solutions builds on the availability of independent third-party verification, we aim to bring more transparency to the innovative environmental impact reduction activities of the superyacht sector and its supply chain.”

Robert van Tol, executive director of Water Revolution Foundation, adds: “What a way to celebrate our fourth anniversary at METSTRADE! The new Superyacht Sustainability Route will benefit both visiting decision-makers and exhibiting suppliers. Third-party verification of environmental credentials is crucial for the yachting sector to accelerate its sustainability progress. We’re very pleased that the world’s largest gathering of B2B leisure marine equipment professionals embraces this approach and provides an extra spotlight to those that deserve it.”

Water Revolution Foundation is a non-profit public benefit organisation, that originated from within the yachting sector to drive sustainability through collaboration and innovation. The Foundation advocates and facilitates a transformative approach for the industry to reduce its ecological footprint and preserve the precious oceans for a sustainable future.

The Foundation has several programmes to improve education, yacht and solution assessment and communications. It collaboratively connects the industry knowledge of leading players in the superyacht sector with scientists who are qualified to drive sustainability objectives.

The Superyacht Forum Live 2022 will be returning during METSTRADE in 2022! Much like METSTRADE has developed and grown, so too has The Forum. The Superyacht Group's 30th anniversary is the perfect time to affirm our mission to change the industry.

This year's theme will be 'Evolve or Repeat', a vital message after a turbulent year for the industry. We will have to chance to meet and discuss how the path to a sustainable future will be mapped out, and speak with the key stakeholders that will drive this change. We hope to see you all there, to register, please click here.

