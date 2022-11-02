TSF Keynote: Bentley and the road to zero Bentley will be revealing their strategy for becoming exclusively electric and end-to-end carbon neutral by 2030...…

Earlier this year Bentley made two very big announcements. Firstly, they pledged a commitment to invest £2.5 billion into their sustainability strategy over the next ten years, and secondly, they announced that their first Battery powered EV is scheduled to roll off the production line in 2025. These announcements followed the company's highly publicised Beyond100 strategy – the ground-breaking plan launched in 2020 that will ensure Bentley is exclusively electric and end-to-end carbon neutral by 2030.

For this reason, we decided that Bentley Motors would be the perfect candidate to speak at The Superyacht Forum event in Amsterdam. On day 2, at 16:00 pm, Balazs Rooz, the Regional Director of Bentley Europe, will deliver an inspiring keynote session on their future strategy, looking at how they are driving their luxury experience in combination with the ultimate sustainable and electric strategy. What can the superyacht industry learn from businesses like Bentley?

Balazs Rooz, the Regional Director of Bentley Europe

This rather significant investment programme will most probably result in a complete transformation of Bentley’s entire product portfolio, and the historic Crewe Campus, by embedding an industry-leading greenfield facility into a world-leading, next-generation digital, low-environmental impact, high-value advanced manufacturing facility.

The first Bentley electric car concept, the EXP 12 Speed 6e, was followed in 2019 by an altogether more ambitious vision of the future – the EXP 100 GT. Created to showcase the sustainable technologies that will define Bentley luxury in the years ahead, it represented a clear window into the future. By that stage, however, the era of the Bentley hybrid had already begun. Revealed in 2018, the Bentayga Hybrid was the world’s first luxury hybrid SUV – and customer response to its launch was so strong that it is now in its second generation. In 2021, it was joined by the Flying Spur Hybrid. Additionally, Bentley has also committed to an ambitious Five in Five plan to deliver a new electric model every year starting in 2025.

Bentley has already made enormous strides towards reinventing its historic Crewe site and creating an industry-leading certified carbon-neutral factory. This will be the basis of reducing Bentley’s carbon footprint across all products and non-factory operations, in line with Bentley’s commitment to be carbon neutral by 2030.

