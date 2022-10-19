The Superyacht Forum 2022 - Opening Keynote announced Industry leading CEOs Henk de Vries and Peter Lürssen, on stage together for the first time at The Forum, headline day one…

The Superyacht Forum 2022 is now only four weeks away. Marking the 30th anniversary of The Superyacht Group, this year's Forum also marks a return to the unrestricted three days of discussion, networking and social events that have been the hallmarks of the industry's premier meeting of influential market leaders for a generation.

In keeping with this milestone, we are also privileged to announce that The Superyacht Forum 2022 will commence with a one-of-a-kind opening keynote session. For the first time on stage together, two of the superyacht industries' most respected CEOs, Peter Lürssen & Henk de Vries, will present their visions for the future of the sector. This keynote session will be delivered with the Water Revolution Foundation, and will present to the industry the plans, progress and strategy to transition to a more sustainable and low-impact maritime sector.

Peter Lürssen, CEO of Lürssen

Peter Lürssen helms one of the most ambitious superyacht manufacturers in the world. Lürssen, a shipyard that has presented so many of the largest and most groundbreaking motor yachts ever constructed now looks ahead to the delivery of its first zero-emissions methanol-powered project, and the next evolution of the legendary shipyard. “My grandfather built the world’s first motorboat in 1886, my dream is to be the first to build a yacht without a combustion engine,” states Peter Lürssen, CEO of Lürssen

Henk de Vries, CEO of Feadship

The fourth generation of his family to take a leading role in the construction of superyachts at the storied Dutch shipyard, Henk de Vries, Feadship CEO, now guides the iconic builder into the future. Deliveries such as the hybrid pioneering Savannah and Viva have made waves in the industry, and the shipyard now moves forward with boundary-pushing concepts such as Slice, which debuted at the Monaco Yacht Show 2022.

Both Henk de Vries and Peter Lürssen are integral partners of Water Revolution Foundation and share a vision for a sustainable future for the sector. An audience with both CEO's from two of the industry's premier yards will be unmissable, and the perfect way to commence an eye opening and inspiring three days in Amsterdam once again.

The program outline is now live and can be viewed here. There is a dynamic group of industry leaders and outsider thought leaders from the automotive and technology sectors, sustainable development and Silicone Valley to come, with further announcements in the coming days.

The Superyacht Forum in Amsterdam represents the flagship event in our 365-day mission to inspire, create, discuss and share content with everyone in The Superyacht Group Community. Be sure to join us at The Rai once again for The Superyacht Forum 2022. Please click here for membership registration, renewal and purchase.

