CRN's custom "sweet spot" Stefano de Vivo, CCO of Ferretti Group, outlines CRN's approach to the custom conundrum…

Jack Hogan from SuperyachtNews speaks to Stefano de Vivo, Chief Commercial Officer of Ferretti Group, aboard the M/Y Rio at MYS2022. Touching on CRN's size "sweet spot", De Vivo speaks about incorporating concepts from larger yachts in the build of 62m Rio.

The pair discuss the threat of a shortage of supplies and an increase in the pricing of materials moving forward. De Vivo gives insight into how Ferretti Group was able to pull off the delivery of 52m Ciao in 26 months in the middle of the pandemic. He discusses the economically powerful position that he believes gives Ferretti Group the upper hand and a vantage point to observe the issues yacht manufacturers deal with.

De Vivo speaks about the greenwashing effect equating hybrid propulsion systems to lowered emissions generates. He describes Ferretti Group’s smaller but important measures to implement sustainable solutions. De Vivo points out the need to provide infrastructure to allow for the use of hydrogen as a propulsion system. Please see the full interview below, or click here for the link.



In a continuation of our series of discussions from the Superyacht Forum Live, which will be released in the coming weeks as we look ahead to Amsterdam, METSTRADE and the main event - The Superyacht Forum 2022. Celebrating the 30th anniversary of The Superyacht Group by welcoming over 800 delegates from around the world for three days of debate, discussion and networking. Be sure to join us at The Rai once again, please click here for membership registration.

Profile links

Ferretti SpA

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.