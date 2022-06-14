Custom Line launches the first of its new flagship series Custom Line 140’ The vessel was launched at Ferretti Group’s Ancona facility…

Custom Line has launched the first of its new flagship series, the Custom Line 140’. A further two units are still in build. At 43m long, this vessel is the largest ever built by the brand. It maintains a sporty aesthetic, along with high standards of comfort for both owner and guests.

The Custom Line 140’ has been created in partnership with the Product Strategy Committee led by Piero Ferrari, second son of Enzo Ferrari, and the Ferretti Group Engineering Department. Francesco Paszkowski Design contributed the exterior designs, whilst Margherita Casprini did the interiors.

This tri-deck vessel features a fast-displacement hull along with two MTU 16V engines which produce 2638hp each. These combine to help this 400GT yacht achieve speeds of up to 21.5 knots. Inside, a larger than average interior volume provides guests with comfort and space. The main deck features a 30sq m lounge, along with a 30sq m owners cabin, complete with a double walk-in wardrobe, two-sink bathroom and an optional panoramic terrace. The upper deck offers a sky lounge that innovatively connects to the forward area to create a single continuous space. There are four cabins on the lower deck, along with a crew area accommodating seven people.

Many new naval design concepts have been explored, drawing inspiration from residential architecture. In-depth research has informed decisions about the yacht’s shapes and volumes. An elegant silhouette features large hull windows, while the floor-to-ceiling glazing on deck offers direct contact with the sea. This is further emphasised by open stern rails. To help reduce noise and provide acoustic comfort, special materials, insulation and floating systems have been adopted.

Interiors have been designed and built to the highest standards of quality and detail. The brands tailor-made approach has been adopted by the Custom Line Atelier, the production team and all the highly specialised craftsmen involved in the process.

After completion and testing in the coming months, Custom Line 140’ will make its official debut at international boat shows in September 2022.

The above graph highlights Custom Line’s deliveries between 2015 and 2023 along with their average LOA. Output is due to reach a record high of 17 units in 2022, with a previous high of 14 in 2019 and an average of 10 per year over the past five years. At this point in June, with nearly half of expected output either being launched or delivered, Custom Line is on track to fulfil their order book for the year.

Fleet data is one of the foundational pillars of The Superyacht Agency's intelligence, analysis and consultancy offerings. To find out more about The Superyacht Agency's various offerings, click here.

Profile links

Ferretti SpA

Custom Line SPA (Ferretti Group)

Francesco Paszkowski Design

Margherita Casprini

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.