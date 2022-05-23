CRN launch 52m M/Y Ciao The CRN 142 has been launched at the Ferretti Group Superyacht yard in Ancona…

M/Y Ciao has been officially launched as of the 21st May 2020, the private ceremony was attended by the owner, the senior management, and the employees as well as their families. The sale of the 52m superyacht was brokered by Eduardo Cury, president of Miami Yacht Access.

Made entirely of aluminium, M/Y Ciao has been designed and built by CRN in close collaboration with architecture and design studio Omega Architects who conceived the external lines. Architects Massari Design, are responsible for the creation of the outdoor guest areas and interiors.

CRN 142 is a tailor-made creation, at 52m in length, 9m in the beam and with a gross tonnage of 499, the superyacht spans 4 decks and accommodates up to 20 guests in the man-deck owner suite and 4 VIP cabins below.

On-board privacy is guaranteed with full height tinted glazing windows on both the main and upper decks. According to the shipyard, the owner made a specific request for comfortable space in the open air. A variety of features will allow the owner and guests to enjoy long voyages around the world.

A sizeable al fresco dining area features on the upper deck, and a versatile lounge area with sun zone and spa pool also provide a spacious area for relaxation on the yacht. The bright and roomy saloons on the main and upper decks also make up some of the enviable features on the bespoke superyacht.

Since 2015, CRN have delivered on average a single superyacht every year, apart from the years of 2016 and 2021 - where there are no records of deliveries for the shipyard. However, the graph above highlights the fact that 2022 is scheduled to be a particularly successful year for CRN, with the CRN 142 now launched, two superyachts in-build and one already delivered. The shipyard has already scheduled one yacht delivery for 2024.

Profile links

Massari Design

CRN Yacht

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.