Out Now: TSF Connect Day One highlight reel Day One of The Superyacht Forum 2023 focused on the owner’s perspective, with keynotes from across a wide range of luxury sectors…

TSF: Connect 2023 in partnership with METSTRADE saw over 800 guests join us at the RAI Amsterdam for the 31st edition of The Superyacht Forum for three days packed with insightful discussions, the exchanging of ideas and the cultivation of fresh connections.

The 2023 edition offered a more streamlined event, with each day built around this year’s themes of Owner, Ocean and Open. Some of the highlights across the main stage, workshop rooms and connect sessions can be seen in our Day One video highlight reel below.

Day One was dedicated to Owners and featured an opening keynote by Prof Phil Klaus and Dr Annalisa Tarquini from the International University of Monaco, who discussed the changing landscape of UHNWIs (Ultra High Net Worth Individuals) based on their groundbreaking research.

“The number one currency for all ultra-high net worth individuals. Priceless time, quality time that they can spend with their loved ones. The next generation is saying, based on what we see and what we hear, we don’t want to own. We want to experience because ownership is often equalled with headaches,” Prof Phil Klaus.

The Service Excellence Panel brought together executives from luxury sectors such as private aviation, luxury cruise, premium hospitality and top-tier hotels to share the ingredients of their success in delivering exceptional client experiences.

Day One concluded with TSF first the Captains’ Den, where industry experts judged and critiqued technical innovations presented by our Technical Partners vying for a 10,000 euro prize. Some notable innovations included ABB Dynafin™ for reduced propulsion energy consumption, KILO's VASCO augmented reality training platform, Omniaccess’s cybersecurity solutions, and Volvo Penta’s IPS 40 drive Inboard Performance System for superyachts.

