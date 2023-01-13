Meet the Partners: Jotun’s lifecycle solution Gary Ward reflects on the potential for the coatings sector and industry to move towards a greener future…

Speaking at The Superyacht Forum, Jotun's Gary Ward explains how tackling issues around sustainability is part and parcel of the evolving coatings market. In the next of our series of Headline Partner interviews, Ward discusses developments in Jotun’s practices as a result of their holistic approach to supply chain management.

He describes the work Jotun has invested in to improve the lifecycle of its products. However, Ward explains that this is only one piece of the puzzle when considering greener practices and emphasises the need to move forward together as an industry.



