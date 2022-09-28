Gruppo Boero - paint systems evolved Gruppo Boero outlines its strategic vision and evolution of the yachting division at Europe's most prestigious yacht shows in 2022…

After more than a hundred and 190 years of development, Gruppo Boero is changing its strategy to become a truly global yachting provider. Boero’s Yachting Division will now operate as a global supplier for the full paint systems, designed for a wide range of services to support its partners and clients.

With 50 years of experience as a yachting industry leader, Boero’s new strategy positions it as a unique supplier, capable of delivering service and guaranteeing performance throughout the full paint system above and below the waterline. In order to ensure after-sales assistance, consulting services and total availability, Boero consistently delivers the following services:

· High-quality superyacht painting solutions

· A global network of national and international distributors and professionals

· Sales support available in the main business hubs around the world

The revamped strategy of the Yachting Division will be unveiled at Europe's most prestigious boat & yacht shows, along with the new product range and a vision focused on sustainable innovation. The Group will be present at the:

· Genoa Boat Show (September 22 to 27)

· Monaco Yacht Show (September / Oct. 28 to 1)

· METS - Amsterdam (November 15 to 17)

From its humble origins in a Genoese warehouse in 1831, Boero’s family paint business grew to incorporate an expansive workforce delivering over 20 million litres of paint and generating a turnover of 102 million euros in 2021. A key facet of the evolution of the Group, and its next generation of development, has been its focus on sustainable solutions.

Significantly, Gruppo Boero has also now partnered with Water Revolution Foundation. Further details about this partnership will be unveiled across the 2022 show season. The Public Benefit Organization was started in the Netherlands by a small group of superyacht industry leaders who in 2018 shared the need to lead the nautical ecosystem towards sustainable change, proposing a constructive and collaborative approach, strongly aligned with the international scientific agenda. The first shared goal and project have been to assess the life cycle and measure the impact of a selection of antifouling products through Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) analysis.

The partnership represents a further step forward in Gruppo Boero’s sustainability journey. It is hoped that this will reiterate both the desire to limit direct effects on the planet and the need to access a rating system that can certify progress in a transparent and accessible way, following a strategic approach established by high-level international bodies such as the UN and UNESCO.

The Group has released The Smart Evolution Report 2021, an initial report that contains highlights of the actions already undertaken in different impact areas and some goals set by the group in the short, medium and long term. The document will be available by scanning the QR code at Gruppo Boero stands during boat shows and, as of now, in the dedicated section of the Group's website.

With its participation in the largest event dedicated to the yachting industry in Europe, Gruppo Boero once again demonstrates its ability to look to the future, proposing increasingly innovative paint solutions and technologies in order to reduce the impact of its activities on the environment.

