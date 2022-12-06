Boero YachtCoatings’ full paint system Boero discusses its full paint system project with the 26m Sarp XSR motor yacht EDGE …

For more than fifty years, Boero YachtCoatings has held the position as an international benchmark in the production of paint products for the Superyacht market. The Italian company has signed an important new project by supplying the full paint system for the first Sarp M/Y XSR Edge.

EDGE is a 26m M/Y launched by Sarp Yachts, a shipyard specializing in building luxury yachts and SuperYacht refitting founded in Antalya, Turkey.

All products suggested by Boero YachtCoatings for the project were specifically designed to ensure high performance, surface protection and high-quality aesthetics, so as to combine engineering efficiency and cutting-edge design for an impressive result.

Delving deeper into the painting cycle, Delta 3000 epoxy primer was used above the waterline as an anchor coat, which was then overcoated with Epolight Win: the most flexible and lightest two-component epoxy filler on the market, providing the highest aesthetic standards in the industry without compromising the vessel's speed and final weight. As a final step, Epomar finishing filler was applied to achieve an extremely smooth surface free of irregularities and Delta UC HB primer to seal the various layers.

To ensure a high-performance result, the Boero full paint system takes advantage of the mechanical characteristics of each individual product; in this case, the two-component epoxy undercoat Epoply ensures a solid base to support Challenger Pro, the two-component polyacrylic finish designed to satisfy durability requirements under the yacht's operating conditions, applied in the orange tint.

Challenger Pro is capable of protecting against ultraviolet rays and weathering, as well as providing an excellent aesthetic effect. The range of colours available can meet any owner's request for gloss and customisation, resulting in unique designs.

With the Challenger Mix tintometric system, it is possible to create more than 200,000 colours in three different finishes: pastel, metallic, and pearl, capable of withstanding weathering and the marine environment thanks to the use of selected raw materials in line with the latest regulations and production processes guaranteeing consistent quality.

Also, below the waterline, state-of-the-art products capable of offering maximum hull protection have been selected, such as Delta 3000 epoxy primer, used as an anchor coat, Epolight Win filler and Defender primer to support Magellan 630 Extra, top of the range self-polishing silylacrylate-based antifouling, developed with innovative SPC (Self Polishing Copolymer) technology that is effective against the most aggressive fouling and ideal for limiting fuel consumption and CO2 emissions.

The M/Y Sarp XSR Edge is able to enhance the qualitative and aesthetic performance of the Boero YachtCoatings painting cycle, particularly the Brands of The Future: Challenger PRO, Magellan 630 Extra and the range of Fillers, including Epolight Win. Three key assets for the strategic evolution of Gruppo Boero's Yachting division, which wants to establish itself strongly as a one-global-supplier for the full paint system and service provision.

"We are very proud of this new project, which testifies once again how the Boero YachtCoatings painting cycle is recognised abroad for its very high-quality standard. The know-how shared with partners and the strong focus on the needs of builders represent an added value that identifies the brand and guarantees an optimal result."- Says Özgür Cebeci, Sales Manager of Boero YachtCoatings in Turkey.

Both Brands of The Future and Boero YachtCoatings' strategies were presented at METSTRADE, the international trade show dedicated to yacht and superyacht professionals that hosted major players in the yachting industry and more than 1,400 specialized companies in Amsterdam in November.

Profile links

Sarp Yachts

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.