Oceanco’s 105m M/Y 'H' reimagined

Oceanco has re-launched the 105m motor yacht H as part of an impressive rebuild project at its construction facilities in the Netherlands. 1050H has undergone a complete transformation and is now a fully contemporary vessel.

The impressive results delivered by the famously experimental Dutch custom yacht builder reinforce its reputation for tackling challenging projects and delivering industry firsts. H boasts a modern exterior aesthetic, including a completely new superstructure, alongside a fresh interior by Reymond Langton Design.

Oceanco’s CEO Marcel Onkenhout comments: “To say that this has been a remarkable process is an understatement. The project has called for passion, dedication, and extraordinary craftsmanship, with many involved in her creation now contributing to her recreation, including myself. We are proud to say that we are relaunching a completely new Oceanco.”

The complete reimagining of 1050H demonstrates the potential to give iconic yachts longevity. The A Group’s Richard Hein, who acted as the independent owner’s representative for the project, adds: “This almost unimaginable transformation has been able to take place thanks to the shared trust, perseverance and expertise of the team involved. A yacht is more than just the materialization of an owner’s vision. It has its own character, its own specific habitat, with a unique purpose and story. Through the achievements of this project we have been able to extend the story of a remarkable superyacht for decades to come. It is about seeing the potential for all vessels, rather than starting from a blank sheet of paper each time.”

Contemporary standards in terms of technology, safety, capability, and sustainability have been adhered to. H has an operational profile that is fully compliant with rigorous IMO Tier III standards, not to mention upgrades to its technological capabilities across the board.

Considering the need to improve sustainable practices within the industry, bringing an existing superyacht’s environmental profile in line with up-to-date standards, rather than churning out new builds, represents a move to more environmentally friendly practices.

“It is a proud moment for me to see the nearing completion of this transformation, having personally been involved in returning 1050H to her birthplace for this ambitious project” added Dr. Barwani, Chairman of Oceanco.

The rebuild benefitted from a year’s reduced timetable for completion thanks to the decrease in time spent on engineering and hull construction.

“It is our ambition that this landmark project will inspire owners of existing yachts to benefit from the gift of time while adding value to their ownership experience as well as the planet. Through this approach, icons have the potential to become the new faces of tomorrow,” comments Oceanco Marketing Director Paris Baloumis.

