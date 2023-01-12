MB92 announces significant structural changes MB92 adapts its management structure at its Spanish and French shipyards…

Two well-known faces of MB92, Jordi Ariet and Rob Papworth, become respectively Managing Director of MB92 Barcelona and Managing Director of MB92 La Ciotat. Ariet and Papworth have been with the company for more than 20 years and have been instrumental in its success. Ben Mennem, who founded Compositeworks in 1998, which then went on to become MB92 La Ciotat, will continue to play a major role in the company and joins Pepe García-Aubert on the board as Vice-Chairman of MB92 Group.

Ben Mennem commented: “I am delighted to be handing over the reins to Rob Papworth, who has been building the business alongside me in La Ciotat for many years and has played an important role in the shipyard’s development.”

Additionally, the Group has put a new organisational structure in place. The adaptations will accelerate collaboration across both shipyards and build a more compact organisation. The new structure will also facilitate the expansion and internationalisation of the Group whose workforce has increased significantly over the past few years. As such, several new Group-wide positions have been created including:

Vincent Escallier becomes Business Development Director; Txema Rubio, takes on the position of Commercial Director supervising the entire customer experience from Sales, Quotations and Contracts through to After Sales; Pierre Cretin becomes Chief Financial Officer; Philippe Bernard takes on the role of the Procurement Director, in close cooperation with Giovanni Marré, who becomes Procurement Manager; Marc Hervás assumes the role of Sustainability Coordinator; Rubén Carmona becomes IT & Digitalisation Director and Carmen Sánchez takes on the position as Culture Director.

Jean-Marc Bolinger, CEO of MB92 Group concluded: “The organisation we have put in place will enable us to mutualise the strengths of both shipyards and streamline the refit experience for our clients. The creation of these Group positions is also an essential stage of our international expansion plan which will soon see the launch of our operations in the Middle East”.



Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.