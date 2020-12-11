Dutch design, engineering, and project management firm, CBSPRO Maritime has unveiled the Protean 95, a 95m multipurpose explorer/support vessel. The company has billed the concept a solution for “a client that wanted a ’no limits’ structure”.

With a mammoth 795m² of deck space the Protean 95 can house a fully-certified heli-facility with a helipad, and under-deck dry storage with capacity for an ACH175 with full refuelling capability.

Multiple day cruisers, fast launches, PWCs, lasers, kayaks, submarines, and other toys can be accommodated and stored securely with 2 x 15-tonne-capacity cranes ready to clear the vast decks.

Forward of the main deck a sweeping six-level superstructure offers internal accommodation with a multitude of configurations possible for owner and guests, and crew and staff accommodation. The layout presented in the imagery houses a complement of 44 including four captains/officers, 20 crew, and 20 owners and guests. The owner’s accommodation encompasses the entire upper deck and offers a massive 273m² of internal floor space, 131m² of private external decks, all with the best views from anywhere on the vessel.

Comfort is provided with a swimming pool and wellness sauna & fitness spa, a fully-equipped gym, a cinema, and a host of bar and lounge areas.

Antoon Marten Wester, Co-Owner of CBSPRO Maritime says: “The beauty of this platform is that it is truly multipurpose and fully configurable to the client’s requirements. The clue is in the name, with the definition of Protean being ‘adaptable, versatile, multi-faceted’. We see a variety of uses possible from a yacht support vessel, to a crossover expedition/explorer vessel, a race support vessel, a dive operations vessel, an entertainment/conference venue, a laboratory and research vessel…the possibilities are manifold.”

With a range of over 8,000 nm at a speed of 12 knots powered by a diesel-electric Schottel hybrid propulsion system, the Protean 95 is a fully adaptable vessel suited to both discerning private ownership and widespread corporate specific utilisations.

Brief Specification

LOA : 95m

Beam : 20m

Max Draft : 5m (maximum)

Construction : Steel/Aluminium

Main Deck Area : 795 m²

Propulsion : Schottel Diesel Electric Hybrid System

Range (at 12 kts) : 8,000+ nm

If you like reading our Editors' premium quality journalism on SuperyachtNews.com, you'll love their amazing and insightful opinions and comments in The Superyacht Report. If you’ve never read it, click here to request a sample copy - it's 'A Report Worth Reading'. If you know how good it is, click here to subscribe - it's 'A Report Worth Paying For'.