Since 2017 when Rosetti Superyachts (RSY) was established, the brand has focused on expedition yachts and supply-style vessels. Regarding their current 37.8m project, RSY are keen to point out that the vessel, designed by Sergio Cutolo of Hydro Tec, in build for a European client, will not look like a conventional explorer vessel.

“It’s true that in terms of aesthetics she doesn’t resemble a typical explorer,” commented Andrea Giora, sales director and board member at RSY. "She has a long-range of 5,000 nautical miles at 10 knots, lots of storage for autonomous cruising, and big volumes inside and outside. So I would say she complies with the most important characteristics that we associate with an explorer.”

Currently under construction at the San Vitale shipyard in Ravenna, work on the yacht is progressing on schedule for delivery to her European owner next year with all the steel and aluminium work finished, 95 per cent of the welding, 70 per cent of the piping, 30 per cent of the electrics, 15 per cent of the joinery, and the fairing and painting underway.

Her experienced owners are looking to travel the world and at the top of the wish list in their brief to Hydro Tec was seaworthiness, extended range and autonomy.

Hydro Tec reportedly chose Rosetti Superyachts to work with on this project because it can draw on the extensive facilities and know-how of Rosetti Marino, its parent company and a key player in the construction of platforms and working vessels for the offshore oil and gas industry.

“The experience of Rosetti Marino shines through the RSY 38m EXP in every detail, from the careful selection of equipment to the overall construction quality,” said Fulvio Dodich, RSY Chairman.

“We’re accustomed to building commercial vessels required to operate year-round in some of the roughest seas in the world, so reliability and seaworthiness are guaranteed,” adds Ermanno Bellettini, CEO of RSY. “The owners also wanted to be able to interact with the yard in choosing the best suppliers and subcontractors, and we have been very open to that idea.”

With a gross tonnage of 410GT, the RSY 38m EXP has volumes that are typical of larger yachts and her 700 square metres of space are divided almost equally between the interior and exterior.

Unusually, the principle salon is on the upper deck and the tender is stowed on the open aft deck. The captain’s cabin is located behind the wheelhouse with integrated bridge and there is a spacious, partially shaded alfresco lounge on the aft deck as well as a huge sunbed on the open foredeck. The 150-sqm sundeck has a pool with cascade feature, bar unit, dining facilities and a sun lounger for up to six people.

The interior styling is by Burdisso Capponi Yachts & Design, a local design firm based in Ravenna, and is based on joinery of light and dark-stained oak. A key feature is the main lobby where a bespoke sculpture will occupy pride of place in the stairwell. The main deck lounge will also have a temperature-controlled wine cellar able to hold up to 150 bottles.

The RSY 38m EXP will be powered by twin MAN D2868 LE 425 engines (588kW) with a round-bilge displacement hull, bulbous bulb, electric stabilisers and extended skeg optimised to cruise at between 10 and 11 knots, with a maximum speed of 13 knots.

