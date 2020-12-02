A 'Bachelor Degree in Business with Specialization in Management for Yachting Captains' has been launched. The new degree course, which is specifically focused on the idiosyncrasies of superyacht operation, was officially unveiled as part of YARE 2020.

The course is aimed at captains with experience in the sector who have not earned a degree, but wish to do so. The course formally recognises retrospective expereincee, with up to 50% of their previous work experience counting towards their degree.

The course is staged partly online and partly through specific work experiences and is delivered by GY Academy -an international institute of higher education with headquarters in Malta - in collaboration with the ISYL Foundation (Italian Superyacht Life) and NAVIGO, a nautical innovation and development company.

Core facets of the degree course include:

Recognition of prior learning – students enrolled in the programme can request recognition of previous knowledge and skills the student has gained through formal learning (trainings, workshops, seminars, etc. ) and non–formal learning (workplace related), allowing them to reduce the duration of the course from three years to 18 months.



Work-based learning – the students have the opportunity to work on site in shipyards under the guidance of professionals.



Employability in sectors beyond yachting - by the end of the bachelor programme, graduates have the option of various career paths: shipyard manager, marine consultancy, project management, yacht management, among others.



The bachelor’s degree is accredited in Malta and has 180 ECTS (academic credits), which are valid in both Europe and 30 Commonwealth Countries.

GY Academy also offers the possibility of short courses, lasting between six months and one year for those who would like to acquire more knowledge in the sector without obtaining a bachelor’s degree. The courses provided are: Undergraduate Certificate in Maritime Business (30 ECTS), Undergraduate Certificate in Maritime Entrepreneurship(30 ECTS), Undergraduate Certificate in Maritime Economy (32 ECTS), Undergraduate Certificate in Maritime marketing and Communication (32 ECTS) Undergraduate Diploma in Management for Yacht Captains (62 ECTS).



Entry requirements include having completed secondary school, a matriculation exam or professional qualification (MQF level 5), or at least one year of documented seagoing service.

