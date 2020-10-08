Yachting Partners International (YPI), the bespoke luxury yachting house, has launched its exclusive Client Experience department, dedicated to assisting captains, crew, yacht owners and charter guests.

YPI works directly with UHNW clients, and has recognised an increased appetite for bespoke experiences, concierge services and support with everyday essentials. The Client Experience Department will now be a core pillar to YPI’s strategic future, alongside yacht sales, charter and management.

Delivering expert advice and support, the department hopes to go above and beyond to meet every client request swiftly and to the highest standards. The services include yacht and crew logistics, travel arrangements and immigration, berth placements and provisioning. YPI also has the expertise and knowledge to plan and implement high-production, tailored events and exclusive reservations.

COVID-19 continues to impact global travel with country-specific restrictions, and it is in the interest of every business to make sure its clients are up to date with the latest information and guidelines. The new Client Experience team will advise and facilitate medical assistance, such as providing the latest information on travel restrictions, organising COVID-19 testing and on-board medical appointments, which will be crucial practice for anyone involved in the travel industry moving forward.

“The launch of YPI’s Client Experience department showcases our extensive global connections, our speed of service and ability to make it happen...” Sarah Futhazar, Head of Client Experience - YPI

“With 10 years specialising in concierge services, I know that creating exceptional experiences for our clients relies on attention to detail, industry relationships and quick decision-making,” began Sarah Futhazar, Head of Client Experience at YPI. “The launch of YPI’s Client Experience department showcases our extensive global connections, our speed of service and ability to make it happen,” continued Futhazar.

“YPI is dedicated to delivering impeccable services and we’re continually looking for ways to add value and expand our capabilities. This is an exciting launch for our team and demonstrates our commitment to our clients, as well as our determination to lead the way in the luxury superyacht industry,” added Abdullah Nahar, Director of YPI.

Clients and industry partners can now benefit from YPI’s ability to manage the entire yachting experience, from yacht sales, charter and yacht management to client experience. Stepping away from the industry norms of relying on third parties, YPI will provide support with all requests, upgrading the client experience as a whole.

