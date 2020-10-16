Edmiston, one of the world’s leading yachting companies, and the UKSA, a leading maritime training organisation, have launched the Edmiston Foundation & Inclusivity Programme - an important collaboration for the future of the superyacht industry.

As a result of the fact that young men and women from minority communities and low socio-economic groups, particularly those living in inner-city areas, are less likely to participate in outdoor and maritime activities, there is inevitably a knock-on effect in terms of the representation of people from these groups working in the maritime industry.

The five-year goal is to raise £1 million, and see 1,200 young people from around the globe complete the course and find a career in the maritime sector

Edmiston & Company has reportedly provided an initial endowment of £120,000 to deliver training and education opportunities devised and run by the UKSA for more than 200 young people per year. “The five-year goal is to raise £1 million, and see 1,200 young people from around the globe complete the course and find a career in the maritime sector,” commented an Edmiston representative.

Activity commences this month (October 2020) when the initial selection of students will attend a five-day UKSA Sea Change Foundation course, offering an introduction to future careers in Maritime, as well as practical learning.

Students will also have the opportunity to apply for places on the Edmiston Superyacht Crew Training Programme - delivered in Spring 2021. This careers training programme, created and delivered by UKSA for Edmiston, will mirror the standard three-week Crew Training Course but with additional modules including industry familiarisation, cultural integration and career development, expanding it to a five-week programme in total.

"We intend to proactively remove barriers and provide accessible opportunities to young people from disadvantaged backgrounds and support them throughout their career journey..." - Jamie Edmiston, Chief Executive of Edmiston and Company

“It is my hope that this new initiative will deliver opportunities to young people from all walks of life, ultimately leading to a fulfilling career at sea or within the maritime industry. We intend to proactively remove barriers and provide accessible opportunities to young people from disadvantaged backgrounds and support them throughout their career journey,” began Jamie Edmiston, Chief Executive of Edmiston and Company.

“This is the first small step, and I hope that in due course we can widen this initiative and help young people forge careers in the wider yachting industry – as designers, engineers, yacht brokers or senior officers on board yachts,” Edmiston continued.

The UKSA welcomes more than 10,000 young people every year onto water-based careers and activity programmes. “Through this work, we have practical experience in delivering educational courses to help enhance our students’ life skills whilst creating concrete paths into maritime employment,” commented Ben Willows, Chief Executive of the UKSA.

“This exciting collaboration with Edmiston means together we can deliver a significant impact in providing these opportunities to deserving young people whilst driving a meaningful cultural change to improve diversity in the maritime sector,” he concluded.

The Edmiston Foundation, formed in 2020, focuses on two distinct initiatives. These are; employment opportunities for young people within the maritime sector, and environmental initiatives, specifically relating to the ocean. The Foundation aims to partner with leaders in their respective fields, supporting these initiatives via fundraising and wider awareness.

The launch of the Edmiston Foundation & Inclusivity Programme is a great step for the superyacht industry, and during a time when seeking employment seems challenging it is a reassuring programme with many opportunities.

