Following the UK government’s announcement regarding a national lockdown from 5 November, 2020, UKSA has confirmed that it remains open during the lockdown period, in line with government guidance, to deliver its long-term education and professional employment training programmes.

“We have progressed conversations as a matter of urgency with the various government departments, local Isle of Wight environmental health, and governing bodies,” comments Ben Willows, CEO of UKSA. “The guidance is that we should remain delivering our long-term professional education programmes as per our current schedule. However, this is an ever-evolving situation, and we will continue to monitor all guidance closely to provide our current and future students with timely updates.”

With a focus on keeping all students and staff as safe as possible, UKSA has planned its course programme and operations to reduce the usual capacity on site and ensure social-distancing rules can be adhered to.

Furthermore, UKSA has developed its Live Online Learning offering, for those courses that can be delivered on this platform. This will help support students to continue their training even when faced with travel restrictions. The suite of online courses will also help protect all on UKSA’s site by keeping numbers to a minimum.

UKSA students are being asked to stay safe by respecting its stringent COVID-19 guidelines, which includes the wearing of face masks where requested and honouring the social-distancing rules, whilst remaining in their student bubbles. The new national restrictions mean that students should only leave the site for exercise or shopping for essentials.

