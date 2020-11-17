The UKSA has liaised with the RYA and MCA and now offers a variety of interactive online courses to support students during the current pandemic. These courses, which are delivered via three new broadcast suites, enable UKSA students to progress in their maritime training, without being subject to COVID-related delays. This technical innovation allows students to train with UKSA’s professional instructors, in real-time, from the safety of their own homes, with no need to travel.

Unlike other professional courses, which are being taken online, UKSA’s Live Learning courses allow students to fully interact with their instructors throughout the course, asking questions and receiving feedback as they learn. The instructor shares handouts and resources with the students in real-time and answers any questions that arise just as if in a classroom environment.

“Our Live Learning courses offer many benefits to students,” comments Gregor McGowan, MCA training manager at UKSA. “Rather than just ‘click-and-go’, our instructors will share the resources with the students through our online platform, which is completely interactive. The courses run during normal classroom times and are recorded so students can review the modules outside of classroom hours, helping them to learn at a pace that suits them.

“Using online learning also means that students can save on travel costs and can continue their professional development, even with lockdown restrictions in place. We have developed our resources to suit online delivery, so questions and full solutions allow students to complete homework tasks in the evenings ready for review in the following morning. PowerPoint Presentations and additional reading materials are also shared from UKSA’s OneDrive account.”

Another benefit to UKSA's Live Learning is flexibility. Once the instructor has concluded the training and the student has obtained the course certification, they can choose to delay the exam until a later time.

The UKSA has collaborated with the MCA to gain accreditation and recognition to be able to deliver a series of live courses, including Officer of the Watch (Yacht less than 3000gt) Live online learning course, Master (Yacht less than 500gt/3000gt) Live online learning course and Master (Coded vessels less than 200gt / OOW less then 500gt).

