Triton Technical and Great Circle Systems have announced their merger, with completion projected before the end of the year. Under the terms of the merger, Great Circle Systems will operate under the Triton Technical brand.

Both IT solutions providers cited the strengthening of their combined workforce as among the primary catalysts for the decision.

“Our clients have a lot to gain from this merger, as we can now offer true 24/7/365 remote support services,” explained Great Circle Systems CEO, Darren Mayhead. “Additionally, we now have the added benefit of expanded AV, security, and control core competencies to offer our clients, that we could not before. In addition, our support and service reach now extends into Europe which is something our clients have been pressing for.”

Triton Technical’s CEO, David Denchik formed the company in 2004, following his role in the build team of lauded superyacht M/Y Octopus, heralded for its groundbreaking technological solutions. Denchik also placed great emphasis on the role both roster of employees will play in bolstering the new proposition. “A lot of [Triton Technical] clients are also clients of GCS for their Triton Administrator yacht management software. I have always been impressed by the professionalism of their team and the GCS installs we encounter in the field are superb. It is quite common for Triton Technical’s support team to run across Triton Administrator when undertaking refits or deploying new workstations for crew.

In a statement to the media, the companies confirmed the Great Circle Systems Fort Lauderdale HQ would be retained.

Profile links

Great Circle Systems, Inc

Triton Technical

If you like reading our Editors' premium quality journalism on SuperyachtNews.com, you'll love their amazing and insightful opinions and comments in The Superyacht Report. If you’ve never read it, click here to request a sample copy - it's 'A Report Worth Reading'. If you know how good it is, click here to subscribe - it's 'A Report Worth Paying For'.