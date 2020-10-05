On Tuesday 13th October, Crestron, a global leader in AV distribution and automation solutions, is hosting ‘Crestron TV: Shaping the Future of Superyachting’. This two-hour live television show will feature short, interactive sessions on automation, collaboration and other similar topics, and will explore new and future innovations in the superyacht industry.

A selection of industry experts will discuss recent market research, new technology applications, challenges in the market, as well as the topic of sustainability when considering the increasing size of yachts in today’s luxury climate.

The findings from our recent market research study, ‘The Superyacht Automation Report’, will be discussed and presented by Martin Redmayne, Chairman of The Superyacht Group. The report explores matters that are critical to the future yachting, such as how current technology aboard superyachts is perceived and used by owners/guests. It also highlights key strengths and weaknesses of integrated technology onboard, providing invaluable insights for many individuals within the industry to gain. The results from the report will first be made exclusively available to attendees of the Crestron TV show.



Additionally, Jack Robinson, Director of Superyacht Technology, will lead a panel discussion on Hydrogen technology and address whether it is the energy source for the superyacht of the future, as well as current challenges.

Merijn de Waard, Founder & Managing Director of SuperYacht Times, will give an exclusive preview of his new solution for the market, followed by an insight into AV and Control onboard today and in the future by Stijn Ooms, Director of Product Strategy AV and Digital Workplace at Crestron.

To conclude the event, there will be an exclusive keynote by Henk de Vries III, Chief Executive Officer of Feadship and Founding Chairman of the Water Revolution Foundation.

To reserve your place for Crestron TV: Shaping the Future of Superyachting - Tuesday 13th October - 3 pm CEST / 9 am EDT, click here.

Image courtesy of Crestron.com

