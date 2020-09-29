Alewijnse, a specialist in electrical systems and automation, has signed a contract with Damen Yachting to carry out the complete electrical, Nav-Com and AV-IT systems installation on two AMELS 60 superyachts.

Alewijnse’s ability to adapt is perhaps best shown by the way it continues to adjust to the challenge of working during the coronavirus pandemic. “We are currently working on several projects at the AMELS yard – all the time following the coronavirus prevention guidelines that are in place. We are very proud of everyone working on site. These conditions demand a lot, but projects are still on schedule. They have my compliments for that,” began Dick Breure - sales manager at Alewijnse.

“We are currently working on several projects at the AMELS yard – all the time following the coronavirus prevention guidelines that are in place. We are very proud of everyone working on site" - Dick Breure - sales manager at Alewijnse

In its role of all-round electrical systems integrator, Alewijnse has a well-established relationship with AMELS and Damen Yachting, having worked on multiple projects in the past. As such, the company’s design and installation engineers form a valuable part of the superyacht-building team at the Damen Yachting yard in Vlissingen, the Netherlands.

This latest contract follows on from last year’s announcement that Damen Yachting awarded Alewijnse a similar contract to work on the first two AMELS 60 vessels. This means that Alewijnse is working on all four AMELS 60 vessels that are currently at various stages of engineering and construction.

The experience and knowledge built up thus far by Alewijnse on its work on the first two AMELS 60 superyachts puts it in a prime position to deliver the systems integration on the third and fourth vessels in this Limited Edition range of AMELS superyachts.

“Just as with the first two AMELS 60 superyachts, we will be providing the comprehensive package of electrical installation and systems integration,” continued Breure. This includes the Integrated Bridge System, Audio-Video systems and IT network as well as the hybrid propulsion system.

At present, Alewijnse has completed the majority of the engineering work for the first two vessels, in what is a cooperative process with the Damen Yachting team. “It is also a process that calls for flexibility,” added Breure, highlighting that the AMELS 60 range of superyachts are customizable to owner demands.

“Yes, the major equipment like generators and switchboards are the same, but the systems that are closer to the owner are more flexible. To this end, we will be using the lessons learnt from the first two vessels on the second two vessels,” he concluded.

Profile links

Amels B.V.

Damen Yachting

If you like reading our Editors' premium quality journalism on SuperyachtNews.com, you'll love their amazing and insightful opinions and comments in The Superyacht Report. If you’ve never read it, click here to request a sample copy - it's 'A Report Worth Reading'. If you know how good it is, click here to subscribe - it's 'A Report Worth Paying For'.