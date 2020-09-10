When designing the AV, IT and CCTV systems for the 55m Baglietto Severin°s, Videoworks installed the main electronics in three cabinets with 42 rack units each (approximately two metres in height). The IT infrastructure (cabled and WI-FI) is made entirely with hardware by CISCO, and the AV-integrated system is managed through a Crestron CPU. The Videoworks interface for iPad allows an easy control of the audio and video systems.

The must-haves of the project included being able to watch live sports on a large screen with very high resolution, to listen to music with loudspeakers that faithfully reproduce pure sounds, to manage lights, blinds, multi-media content and air conditioning easily and to browse the internet in a secure and reliable manner.

Severin°s features a cinema hall on the upper deck equipped with a 90-inch screen and a Sony 4K projector. Both of these items are controlled on the iPad and fold perfectly back into the ceiling cover. The beach club area (pictured below) has an LED wall of approximately six square-metres in size, made of LG display screens with 4K resolution.

On the sundeck, Videoworks has installed a 55-inch 4K outdoor television with 180-degree rotation. It is therefore possible to watch the TV from the lounge area or from the swimming pool in the bow. When not in use, the television can be folded back into the furniture using the iPad.

Last but not least, the CCTV system is made up entirely of Panasonic professional products. It includes eight high-resolution IP cameras, two control stations with ASM200 Panasonic software and a network recorder for recording video flows and archiving them in encrypted form.

Image credit: Giuliano Sargentini

