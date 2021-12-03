'Tis the season... For us to stage the next leg of The Superyacht Forum Live Tour, in the City of London…

The dust has now settled on The Superyacht Forum Live 2021, with our flagship Amsterdam event making a triumphant return after the Covid-induced hiatus of 2020.



We all enjoyed three days of debate, discussion and dialogue with friends old and new, and it was truly heartwarming to hear from so many of those in attendance how grateful they were for our perseverance in staging the event. It represented a landmark, and symbolic coming together of our industry after such a long period of separation and it felt like a special moment – despite the Dutch government’s 11th hour curtailing of the networking element of this event. We are equally grateful to all those who made the journey to join us, despite said restrictions.



So, with our flagship event successfully delivered, the show must, as they say, go on…





With the next leg of our tour, we want to acknowledge the social element of our Live Tour format, while ensuring we continue to deliver the candid content and market commentary that has made this concept such an instant hit with the industry.



As such, the December leg of the Live Tour will take in the City of London, as we take some time out to celebrate a successful year for our industry in the face of adversity, while catching up with old friends. The Square Mile is the superyacht industry’s symbolic home for corporate and professional services, and is also home to many companies who are industry leaders in their field.



Our senior editor, and TSF Live film crew will be on the road, Tuesday 7th December – Thursday 9th December, dropping in on old friends and stopping off at a few of the City’s many cosy Christmas watering holes.



If you or your business are in and around the City during this period, and you’d like to catch up, discuss the market, and have a drink on us, drop us a line and we’ll connect with you as part of our final tour of 2021.



Please get in touch by contacting one of the Live Tour team at tour addresses, below.



Will Mathieson, Editorial & Intelligence Director



Rory Jackson, /Business Editor



Jack Hogan, Operations Editor



We look forward to seeing you in London!

