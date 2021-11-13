The Superyacht Forum is on! Following clarification on Covid-19 rules from the Dutch government, TSF will go ahead as planned…

Following clarification from the Dutch government on Friday evening regarding national Covid-19 rules, we are delighted to confirm that The Superyacht Forum, in partnership with METSTRADE, will go ahead as planned. The government announcement will have little impact on the event, and we will be welcoming delegates to the industry's premier conference from Monday 15th November to Wednesday 17th November.

In line with the Dutch government's announcement, the three-day programme will remain the same, and delegates will be able to enjoy all of the same networking, discussion and debate, as originally scheduled.

Again, in line with government requirements, and rules imposed across the Netherlands, the only adjustment to the programme is the cancellation of this year's evening events, with Day 1 and Day 2 of the event ending at 18:00. However, as always with the forum, there will be plenty of opportunity for networking among the industry's top stakeholders through our three-day programme.

Having had to wait two years since the last iteration of The Superyacht Forum Live, the market’s premier conference and networking event will return from 15-17 November. Since 2019, the industry has changed profoundly in all manner ways, be it the performance of the core sectors, the growing industry-wide reliance on digitisation and technology, greater respect for safety and sanitisation or indeed the realisation of just how social and enjoyable this market is. The Superyacht Forum Live has evolved to reflect the changes the market itself is undergoing.

With no bulky bags filled with pens, programmes and memory sticks, and no paper or delegate badges, The Superyacht Forum Live every possible step has been taken to ensure delegates' safety and comfort at this year's event, and this is a reflection of an industry that is increasingly learning to strip the extraneous and focus on the necessities and efficiencies. Everything delegates will need in order to attend, plan, engage and network can be found in the SuperyachtNews app (download here for Android users; download here for iOS).

Within the app, members can register for the event, view the programme, receive updates, communicate with other delegates and speakers, contribute to research projects and more. The app will also house the unique QR codes needed to enter the event.

For the last two years, safety and sanitation have never been far from peoples’ minds. Thanks to the protocols created by The RAI, METSTRADE and The Superyacht Forum Live, the event space will remain a safe bubble where delegates can learn, discuss and network without the need to wear masks or socially distance.

After two years of waiting, there is finally only two days to go until The Superyacht Forum Live – and we are delighted to be able to confirm that we will see you all there!

