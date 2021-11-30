Out now! The Superyacht Forum Live Tour - Amsterdam The first episode of our second series provides insight into the first day of The Superyacht Forum in Amsterdam…

The latest episode of The Superyacht Forum Live Tour is out now! This episode showcases some of the highlights from the first day of interesting conversations with interesting people at The Superyacht Forum Live event in Amsterdam. Amidst a day of onstage panels and fishbowl workshops, our Operations Editor, Jack Hogan, caught up with a few delegates to get their thoughts on the current state of the market, and future endeavours.

The Superyacht Forum Live Tour is our way of delivering leading market insight and unrivalled journalistic content to our community 365 days a year. The concept made its debut at the Monaco Yacht Show earlier this year, following that, we visited Viareggio to take part in YARE. However, we believe that The Superyacht Forum Live event, in partnership with METSTRADE, is the one time of year where the most critical, candid, and important conversations are had between key industry stakeholders every year.

The Superyacht Group’s team of expert journalists and editors were on the ground with its in-house film crew conducting a series of exclusive interviews with delegates from a spectrum of leading sectors. The interviewees include shipyard CEOs, agents, sustainability experts and a variety of renowned stakeholders.

Episode one of three for the TSF Live - Amsterdam series features panels on the real state of the superyacht and UHNW sectors, superyachts in 2030, Air, land and sea, and marketing in the superyacht industry. The closing discussion of the day also featured important dialogue being raised by delegates in the crowd, diversity, inclusion, and female representation were all laid bare across the three days by some of the industry’s most prominent figures and market commentators.

In line with the recently announced ‘Superyacht 2030’ mission statement, The Superyacht Forum Live Tours content focuses on various ways that the superyacht market must improve and adapt. Although the market is in the middle of a feeding frenzy, there are a number of pertinent challenges and issues at play. This is episode and the two more that follow, will help deliver insight that will ultimately keep the industry more relevant, make it more sustainable and attract the next generation of superyacht owners and charter guests.

The first episode is available to watch below, or you can watch it via our on-demand video library here.



