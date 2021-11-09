Everything you need to know about The Superyacht Forum Live Visitors must download the SuperyachtNews App to access their tickets for entering the forum …

In just a few days' time, around 500 delegates will descend upon Amsterdam for The Superyacht Forum, a powerful three-day event bringing together the industry's most influential stakeholders from a broad spectrum of sectors. You can read about the theme for Day One, Two and Three by clicking on the links. This year, however, it's not just about the three days, but about setting the tone for the next 365 days of interactive experiences, intelligent opinions and interesting conversations.

After a disruptive 18-month period, this year's event will require slightly more due diligence on behalf of our delegates to ensure plain sailing upon entrance. Individuals will require both a certificate displaying a double vaccination as well as proof of a negative antigen or PCR test. There will be an emergency test centre on-site for those who aren’t able to obtain a test booking prior to entry.

Although public areas such as museums, shops and public transport will require people to wear a mask and maintain socially-distant etiquette, once inside the RAI, delegates will be able to remove masks and network freely - without having to be socially distant.

The only way to enter The Superyacht Forum Live event is by downloading the SuperyachtNews app. From there you can log in and access your QR code. Within the app members will also be able to see the full programme, access the venue map, and also network with other superyacht industry stakeholders via the messaging platform. App users will also receive push notifications from our team of in-house journalists who will be covering both TSF and METS.

To attend The Superyacht Forum Live in Amsterdam, 15-17 November, and to gain access to our dynamic programme of live and virtual events, be sure to join as an Executive Member. Also included within the Executive Membership is unlimited access to SuperyachtIntel, high-impact journalism on SuperyachtNews and a subscription to The Superyacht Report. Alternatively, you can see the full suite of registration options here.

Profile links

The Superyacht Forum

The Superyacht Group

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.