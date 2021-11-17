METSTRADE returns The world's premier marine trade show kick-starts after a two-year hiatus…

After a two-year hiatus METSTRADE returned to the RAI Amsterdam to a palpable sense of relief and enjoyment. After the enforced stoppage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, METSTRADE, as is traditional, began with the announcement of the Dame Awards winners before marine trade professionals descended on the RAI en masse.



Out of a total of 53 products, Volvo Penta was announced as the Overall Winner of the Dame Awards for its Assisted Docking System and Mastervolt MLI Ultra 1250. The new docking system has been designed to provide captains with superior docking ability in adverse conditions by automating the process and compensating for dynamic variables including wind and current.



Once the Dame Awards concluded METSTRADE-proper began and the world’s premier tradeshow was off and running once again. If Monaco Yacht Show remains the shop window for superyacht buying, METSTRADE is the shop window for every component that goes into their creation.



“We are more than happy with how the event has gone today. There is a big crowd and everyone seems delighted to see each other in person after a two-year break. There are over 1100 exhibitors and when you look around everyone is networking and enjoying themselves,” commented the even organisers.



Of the various announcements and projects launched, perhaps one of the more intriguing developments was the unveiling of Videoworks’ MY ID system. Videoworks, the AV and IT specialist, introduced a new labelling system that provides a unique code to devices (QR Code) and cables (bar code), granting constant, safe and targeted access to all technical and configuration information via a smartphone of tablet. Through a Videoworks app, technicians are able to intervene in the event of malfunctions, thereby ensuring that on board systems continue to operate effectively.



Through the dual coding systems, the MY ID information is collected within a single database that acts as a “collector” of technical data, which is further integrated with the configuration data of the various devices. Through the app, technicians can access information and diagrams relating to the various on board systems, making maintenance less daunting and ensuring owners and guests do not suffer from inoperative AV and IT systems.



Day One of METSTRADE represented everything that the tradeshow has become known for over its illustrious history, namely an opportunity for specialists to network and, crucially, transact.

