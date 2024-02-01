The Dubai International Boat Show celebrates its 30th edition This year’s DIBS, 28 February-3 March 2024, focuses on marine life sustainability and the emergence of disruptive technologies…

The Superyacht Group has joined forces as media partners for the 30th edition of the Dubai International Boat Show (DIBS). Organised by the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), the show runs from 28 February to 3 March 2024, at Dubai Harbour, which can house vessels up to 160m in length. Up to 1,000 brands and 200 vessels are expected to be in attendance, including yachts from Azimut, Cranchi, Gulf Craft, Ferretti, Princess, Sanlorenzo, Sunreef and Sunseeker Yachts.



The Chairman of Gulf Craft, Mohamed Alshaali, said: “I am pleased to announce our participation in the 30th edition of the Dubai International Boat Show. We look forward to presenting our latest vessels, embodying innovation and maritime excellence. The show mirrors Gulf Craft’s development, reflecting our ongoing dedication to pushing the boundaries of marine luxury.”



Francis Lapp, the Founder and President of Sunreef Yachts, said: “It is extremely important for us to push the electric transition forward. We want to promote a cleaner boating experience and the DIBS is a wonderful opportunity to do so. We want all the visitors to witness how luxury and sustainability can be combined.”



The 30th edition will also reprise DIVE MENA, the only dedicated show for the UAE and The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) diving community, along with a networking evening for captains. Supercar Avenue will showcase some of the world’s most rare and exclusive cars, while the Marine Art Gallery presents sea-inspired pieces by international artists.

The Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region has the second-highest fleet-to-billionaire ratio globally and is currently home to 12.6 per cent of the world’s superyacht fleet. The luxury yacht market is expected to grow from US$306 million in 2022 to a projected US$481 million by 2028 and the UAE’s number of HNWIs is expected to reach more than 228,000 by 2026, a 39 per cent increase, according to Knight Frank.



Trixie LohMirmand, Executive Vice President, Events Management, at DWTC, said: “Dubai increasingly attracts international investors and yachting enthusiasts as the city continues its collective efforts in evolving the marine industry with its growing yachting amenities, offerings, and facilities fostering a comprehensive nautical ecosystem. Moreover, UAE’s emphasis on sustainability, including marine sustainability, has drawn further interest, globally aligning with the country’s vision to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 evidenced in the successful hosting of COP28.”



Dubai hosted the 2023 UN Climate Change Conference, COP28, which concluded with an agreement to move away from fossil fuels across all sectors, including the maritime industry. This commitment was exemplified by the recent announcement of the Dubai Reef project, launched under the directives of HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, during COP28. One of the world’s largest marine reef developments, it aims to contribute to ensuring the sustainability of the emirate’s fishing industry, as well as supporting the city’s credentials as a responsible tourism destination.



Trixie LohMirmand concluded: “Dubai International Boat Show underlines this region’s passion for the maritime sector and Dubai’s ability to host events that bring the world together. Growing from humble beginnings in 1992 to the internationally renowned experience that DIBS will be again in 2024 demonstrates how the show has developed alongside the unstoppable evolution of Dubai.”

