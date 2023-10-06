 SuperyachtNews.com - Business - Adriatic Marinas partners with Nakheel

By SuperyachtNews

Adriatic Marinas partners with Nakheel

M-Marinas by Porto Montenegro and the UAE-based luxury property developer will collaborate on creating a marina complex in Dubai…

Adriatic Marinas, owners of Porto Montenegro, and luxury property developer Nakheel have partnered on an initiative to expand the existing Palm East and West marinas and build a new marina at the Dubai Islands. 

“Over the last 15 years, Porto Montenegro has relentlessly pursued its goal of creating a life less ordinary in the Adriatic region,” says David Margason, General Manager, Porto Montenegro. “This partnership recognises the results of those years of commitment to quality and differentiation in everything we do.”

Through its M-Marinas by Porto Montenegro Marina Management Platform, Margason says that he aims to provide superyacht marina management and expertise to Nakheel’s waterfront communities in Dubai. 

Nakheel is the developer of waterfront projects such as the Palm Jumeirah (pictured) and Dubai Islands.

“We are delighted to partner with M-Marinas by Porto Montenegro to further enhance and redefine the concept of waterfront living,” says Omar Khoory, Chief Assets Officer at Nakheel. “The partnership underscores our commitment to supporting the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan in developing vibrant and healthy communities and positioning Dubai as a waterfront destination.”

Porto Montenegro

Related news

Image for JLS Yachts joins NEOM

JLS Yachts joins NEOM

The Middle East-based superyacht agency and services provider has been appointed as a key partner for the Sindalah marina in Saudi Arabia

Business

Image for Mediterranean migration analysis

Mediterranean migration analysis

The Superyacht Agency takes a look at the number of active yachts in the Med since 2015, and the pressure this may put on the infrastructure network

Business

Image for Durres Marina increases investment

Durres Marina increases investment

The developers of the Durres Yachts and Marina Project have increased the capital of its multi-billion euro project in Albania

Business

Image for Prime superyacht berthing at a premium

Prime superyacht berthing at a premium

With the potential of a capacity crisis in the marina berthing market, Martin Redmayne examines the outlook for tomorrow's fleet

Business

Image for CDL acquires London marina

CDL acquires London marina

In a deal valued at £395m, Singapore-based City Developments Limited (CDL) purchases St Katharine Docks

Business

Image for Gulf Craft set to unveil new model at DIBS

Gulf Craft set to unveil new model at DIBS

Gulf Craft has officially announced its line-up for Dubai International Boat Show

Fleet

