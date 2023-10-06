Adriatic Marinas partners with Nakheel M-Marinas by Porto Montenegro and the UAE-based luxury property developer will collaborate on creating a marina complex in Dubai…

Adriatic Marinas, owners of Porto Montenegro, and luxury property developer Nakheel have partnered on an initiative to expand the existing Palm East and West marinas and build a new marina at the Dubai Islands.

“Over the last 15 years, Porto Montenegro has relentlessly pursued its goal of creating a life less ordinary in the Adriatic region,” says David Margason, General Manager, Porto Montenegro. “This partnership recognises the results of those years of commitment to quality and differentiation in everything we do.”

Through its M-Marinas by Porto Montenegro Marina Management Platform, Margason says that he aims to provide superyacht marina management and expertise to Nakheel’s waterfront communities in Dubai.

Nakheel is the developer of waterfront projects such as the Palm Jumeirah (pictured) and Dubai Islands.

“We are delighted to partner with M-Marinas by Porto Montenegro to further enhance and redefine the concept of waterfront living,” says Omar Khoory, Chief Assets Officer at Nakheel. “The partnership underscores our commitment to supporting the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan in developing vibrant and healthy communities and positioning Dubai as a waterfront destination.”

