The Dubai International Boat Show 2023 All eyes are on the United Arab Emirates, as DIBS returns to Dubai Harbour…

The Dubai International Boat Show (DIBS) is gearing up to welcome 30,000 visitors to the Dubai Waterfront from March 1-5th. After a record-setting year in 2022, which saw the most launches of any previous show, DIBS once again gets ready to welcome the yachting community to the UAE.

The 2023 edition will see over 150 boats on display from a diverse range of builders, including over 30 global and regional debuts. These will join over 800 exhibitors populating a diverse and dynamic show. Hosted at Dubai Harbour, DIBS is nestled close to the city's downtown, beaches and landmarks.

DIBS 2022

Much more than a boat show, the event brings together a range of diverse industry thought leaders to discuss key topics that affect the region and beyond. Part of DIBS 2023, The Middle East Yachting Conference (MEYC) returns on the 28th of February 2023 with 'Winds of Change- Exploration at the Frontiers of Luxury' at Mandarin Oriental, Dubai Palm.

This annual conference aims to gather over 200 innovators and policymakers from the boating and yachting industry to debate the latest advancements in the industry. This year's discussion points will be:

How are the Middle East’s megaprojects transforming the region into an iconic superyacht destination?

Sustainability in the Yachting Industry – Making Waves or Greenwashing?

A deep dive look at the Meyer Werft shipyard's new 210-meter superyacht concept - project TWO10

Does the Tiger have a Tipping Point? In a time of exponential growth, how far can supply meet demand in The Asia & Asia Pacific superyacht market?

Could inflation, rising costs of materials, sanctions, geopolitics and investment trends in the region capsize the yachting industry?

Using LEO satellite technology for autonomous navigation; enhancing safety systems, high-speed and constant Internet connectivity

DIBS 2022

Following the success of the first Experiential Yachting Forum in Monaco, the second edition will be held in Dubai in partnership with DIBS. The one-day event will discuss rapid changes in yachting. Sunreef Yachts, which is developing a shipyard in the UAE, and Oceanco are some of the headline sponsors. with the focus, this year being - Elevating Human Potential through Yachting’. Registration for Experiential Yachting Forum 2023 is now open.

With Oceanco commenting: “Embracing a holistic approach, Oceanco is part of the industry’s evolution, exploring solutions to future demands in an ever-changing landscape. For those who create the future, Oceanco builds tomorrow’s superyachts, today.”

Sunreef Yachts: “Questing for a more environmentally responsible cruising experience, Sunreef Yachts marked a new chapter in yachting history. The shipyard developed a new range of luxury Eco catamarans for a more sustainable, environmentally responsible and healthy yachting experience.”

The Experiential Yachting Forum 2022

The 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference or Conference of the Parties of the UNFCCC, more commonly referred to as COP28, will be held from November 30th until December 12th, 2023 at the Expo City, Dubai.

With the focus of the world on the UAE and its role in the climate crisis and subsequent solutions, DIBS has also announced that it will be pushing forward with its sustainability promise, and the 2023 show will see the launch of the DIBS S.E.A. (Sustainable Environmental Action) Mission to support Dubai’s marine life.

“We are looking forward to welcoming marine enthusiasts, maritime investors and those who are interested in all things ocean to DIBS23,” says Riju George, Group Director, Exhibitions, Dubai World Trade Centre. “Dubai has a rich maritime heritage and over the years has created an extensive ecosystem and a sophisticated hub to nurture some of the greatest boat designers and manufacturers in the world; that’s why every year we see an influx of international visitors to the show.”

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.