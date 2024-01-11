Business Bay Marina in Dubai acquired by OMNIYAT OMNIYAT acquires 157-berth marina from D-Marin…

The real estate development group OMNIYAT has announced that it took control of Business Bay Marina, Dubai, in September 2023, while D-Marin continues the marina’s operations and management.

OMNIYAT specialises in creating immersive luxury experiences and says with this acquisition it aims to create a distinctive, high-concept lifestyle destination, contributing to the economic, aesthetic and cultural footprint of its surroundings.

D-Marin, founded in 2003 in Greece, operates 24 marinas in the Mediterranean and the United Arab Emirates with more than 12,000 berths and dry-dock facilities which accommodate more than 3,000 vessels.

D-Marin will continue to manage Business Bay Marina, and through its Premium Marinas app berth holders will be able to book berths in real time, make payments and complete check-in procedures remotely. The app also offers ‘smart pedestals’ to monitor customers’ energy consumption, digital payment, remote metering and control.

Annual berth holders at Business Bay Marina also benefit from the ‘Happy Berth Days’ initiative, providing up to 15 days of complimentary berthing at any D-Marin Dubai marina and seven days at any D-Marin marina globally.

Situated in the heart of the city near downtown Dubai, Business Bay Marina connects the Creek with the Jumeirah coastline, with views of the Burj Khalifa, the local architecture and a waterfall bridge.

Selcuk Balci, Managing Director at D-Marin Dubai, said: “We are delighted to establish this partnership with OMNIYAT and continue operations at this truly unique venue. We believe OMNIYAT will ensure the marina is front and centre of one of Dubai’s most exclusive locations. Visitors can enjoy the first-class customer service and unrivalled facilities we have worked hard to accomplish, including additional digital innovation such as the D-Marin Premium features app which will further enrich the yachting experience at all our marinas including Business Bay Marina within the next 12 months.”

