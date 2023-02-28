Superyacht Industry gears up for DIBS 2023 The event prepares to welcome more than 30,000 visitors to the seafront district of Dubai Harbour from 1-5 March…

Dubai International Boat Show (DIBS23) is set to make waves again this year, as the event prepares to welcome more than 30,000 visitors to the seafront district of Dubai Harbour from 1-5 March. This year’s show will be the region’s largest and most established marine and lifestyle event in the Middle East, showcasing more than 175 yachts and watercraft from globally renowned shipyards.

Among the shipyards represented at DIBS23 are Azimut, Ferretti, Gulf Craft, Princess, Sanlorenzo, Sunreef, and Sunseeker Gulf, all of whom will put on an incredible display over the five days of the show’s 29th edition. Riju George, Group Director, Exhibitions, DWTC, said, “Dubai has a rich maritime heritage and over the years has created an extensive ecosystem and a sophisticated hub to nurture some of the greatest boat designers and manufacturers in the world; that’s why every year we see an influx of international visitors to the show.”

With more than 12% of the world’s superyachts in the MENA region, it’s no surprise that Dubai has become one of the top 10 nautical hubs of the world within the marine industry. The city is home to several world-class waterfront property developments and many exquisite marinas, making DIBS the perfect platform for more than 1,000 global brands to showcase their wares and launch their latest innovations.

DIBS23 will feature over 50 global and regional launches, as well as a stunning lineup of yachts, with more than 10 new brands on display, including Abeking & Rasmussen, Boutique Yachts, Finnmaster, Greenline Yachts, Nordhavn, SAY Carbon Yachts, Sirena Yachts, and Tecnomar. Among the highlights will be Gulfcraft’s Majesty 111, which is set to be unveiled at the show. Described as ‘anything but an average superyacht,’ the Majesty 111 will set a design precedent, offering more than ever before in terms of its design, engineering, architecture, and technical features

Mohammed Alshaali, Gulf Craft Chairman, said, “At Gulf Craft, we have always been a staunch supporter of our ‘home show’ since its inception; as an international manufacturer of cutting-edge yachts and boats, we are proud to be part of such a prestigious event on our home ground. At this year’s edition of Dubai International Boat Show, we are thrilled to introduce our brand-new Majesty 111 superyacht – a vessel that will redefine industry standards and set the precedent for our future Majesty models.”

Visitors to DIBS23 can also explore the latest technology and design within the Equipment, Supplies, and Services area, where there is plenty to discover. Among the exhibitors will be Elcome, who will introduce the Starlink internet connection service, the revolutionary high-speed service from SpaceX, available worldwide, which enables boat owners to connect from the most remote waters across the world to enhance experience and productivity.

On the water, visitors can also stop by Silent-Yachts, the premier ocean-going production yachts in the world, which are powered solely by clean energy, with solar panels and batteries feeding electric motors. Silent Yachts will be showcasing a partnership with EV Labs and demonstrating sustainable energy at sea to recharge boats entirely through the sun’s rays.

DIBS23 is set to be an exciting and informative event for marine enthusiasts, maritime investors, and those who are interested in all things ocean. With its stunning lineup of yachts, impressive exhibitor list, and innovative technology on display, the show is sure to be a highlight of the region’s maritime calendar.

The Middle East Yachting Conference (MEYC), on 28 February brings together senior representatives from around the industry to hear diverse perspectives from across the global landscape, discuss some of the industry’s key trends around technology, geo-politics, investments and debate the industries strategy and policies of the future in a challenging yet optimistic market; DIBS looks forward to welcoming a diverse panel of speakers from across the seas. Make sure you don’t miss Thomas Weigend, Managing Director of Meyer Werft who is building the remarkable Njord yacht, a 948-foot luxury vessel, described as “the world’s largest private residence yacht” with 117 private apartments, who will take about the ambition of scale and elegance – a fitting tribute to the city of Dubai. A full speaker list and agenda can be found here. (link)

Premiering in Dubai, and hosted at DIBS, is the world’s second edition of the Experiential Yachting Forum from 2 to 3 March, bringing investors into the yachting world and exploring alternative uses of superyachts. Investors, industry leads, and marine enthusiasts will gather to tackle pressing concerns like the alternative use of superyachts and yachting to make a positive impact on the communities at sea and on land. Other topics will grapple with the future of yachts beyond relaxation and exploration, including the possibility of medical tourism at sea. Many prominent personalities from the community will give their views. Find an agenda and speaker list here.

In the year of sustainability and in the approach to COP28 DIBS pushes forward with its sustainability promise and 2023 will see the launch of the DIBS S.E.A. (Sustainable Environmental Action) Mission to support Dubai’s marine life. The show features a programme of initiatives to promote the sustainability of our oceans - combining community, creativity, and a love for the marine world. Event partners include Dubai Can, Dubai Harbour, trust your Water, GEMS Schools, Ethical Yacht Wear, and the Arabian Ocean Rowing Team, who in January completed the record-breaking Atlantic Row Mission, raising awareness about ocean pollution – look out for the S.E.A logo around the show for more sustainable initiatives and exhibitors.

The Leisure Marine Authority, which aims to increase recreational boat ownership in the region, will be at DIBS to give a series of informal coffee talks on budget boat owning, safe and sustainable use of watercraft, and more. Check out the Dive Pool Shows, test your balance in the kayak and stand-up paddle area, join the fishing competition, take in the adrenaline-filled watersport demos, sip a sundowner in Nikki Beach, indulge in tasty treats at Buddha Bar, and soak in the incredible atmosphere at the ultimate event to live a little more.

So, boat owners, adventurers, families, and watchers of the seas and shores, head to DIBS 2023 – a fun-filled nautical showcase that knows no rivals.

Book your tickets here: Dubai International Boat Show 2023 tickets

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.