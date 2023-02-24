Gulf Craft set to unveil new model at DIBS Gulf Craft has officially announced its line-up for Dubai International Boat Show…

Dubai-based yacht and boat manufacturer, Gulf Craft, has announced that it will showcase a fleet of boats and yachts at the Dubai International Boat Show (DIBS) 2023, including the much-anticipated Majesty 111 superyacht. Gulf Craft, which has exhibited at DIBS every year since its inception, will also unveil a brand-new superyacht to global audiences for the very first time.

Mohamed Hussein Alshaali, Gulf Craft Chairman, expressed his pride at being part of the show, which he says celebrates the UAE's vibrant yachting sector while paying tribute to the country's rich maritime heritage. He explained that Gulf Craft will use the event to showcase its industry-leading yachts, including the Majesty 111, which he describes as a superyacht anchored in the company's proud legacy while guided by a vision of the future that prioritises nature-inspired aesthetics built around sustainability.

The Majesty 111 is the latest addition to Gulf Craft's Majesty line of superyachts. The Majesty 111's exterior and interior styling is a joint effort between Gulf Craft and the Netherlands-based Phathom Studio, resulting in a yacht with bold exterior lines and refined interior aesthetics. The Majesty 111 features a 6-cabin layout that includes 5 lower deck guest cabins and a 15 sqm forward VIP cabin.

Apart from the Majesty 111, Gulf Craft will also unveil a brand-new Nomad yacht at the Dubai International Boat Show. The show will also feature Gulf Craft's Majesty 120, a tri-deck superyacht packed with innovative features, as well as the Majesty 100, Majesty 72, and Majesty 62.

The Dubai International Boat Show 2023 takes place from February 28th to March 4th, and visitors can expect to see some of the world's most luxurious yachts and boats, as well as the latest technological innovations in the industry.

