Oceanco unveils concept 'Aeolus' in Dubai

Oceanco, one of the world's leading yacht builders, revealed a revolutionary new design at the Dubai International Boat Show. Named Aeolus after the Greek god of the wind, the superyacht is aligned with Oceanco's NXT initiative, emphasizing sustainability and innovation in yacht building.

Aeolus has been designed to be a floating sanctuary. The yacht is a great fit for those who consider their floating home to be like a natural, private retreat and sea-borne sanctuary, accommodating just enough cabins for family and guests. At the heart of her design is a reference to the J Class sailing yachts of the last century.

“The collaboration and innovation resulting in the Aeolus design have been remarkable,” comments Marcel Onkenhout, Oceanco’s CEO. “As our newest Oceanco NXT design, she is an example of how we envisage the evolution of yachting, from the perspectives of both her design and technology. To build the yachts of tomorrow, we need to leave behind the preconceptions of yesterday. With Aeolus, I think we have achieved that.”

In terms of interior design, Aeolus is said to feature fully sustainable and traceable materials, including biomaterials, at her core.

Oceanco has emphasised that every element has been considered, including the sourcing and traceability of materials and the feasibility of working with some of the world's most innovative artisans in biomaterials and sustainable development.

“Organic nature, sensual being and playfulness played a big part in Aeolus’s design, bringing that exterior language to her interior for a soft and cocooning feeling. Every element has been rigorously considered, including sourcing and traceability of materials and working with some of the world’s most innovative artisans in biomaterials and sustainable development such as Desserto, a premium vegan leather alternative that is made from climate-positive cactus plants and Oliveri Homes, which exclusively works with Global Organic Textile Standard cotton and uses non-toxic processes and dyes to create its materials,” explains Sarah Colbon, Co-founder of Njord.

Aeolus's technical partners ABB and MTU have developed the Energy Transition Platform (ETP), an adaptable architecture to enable a future-proofed pathway to net zero. Lateral and Oceanco have developed the ETP to ensure multiple technical pathways can be pursued as technologies mature during the energy transition timeline.

“Any yacht built today, will have to span the energy transition, a period of significant change in available fuel types and associated technologies. This demands an adaptable technical architecture that can accommodate the alterations to layout, configuration and specifications needed to integrate future technologies and alternative fuels in the least invasive way possible. Lateral and Oceanco have developed the ETP to ensure multiple technical pathways can be pursued as technologies mature during the energy transition timeline,” comments James Roy of Lateral.

As the newest Oceanco NXT design, Aeolus is an example of how the company envisages the evolution of yachting, from the perspectives of both design and technology. To build the yachts of tomorrow, Oceanco believes that we need to leave behind the preconceptions of yesterday, and Aeolus is a step towards a more sustainable and innovative future for yacht building.

