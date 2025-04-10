SAY Yachts secures new ownership
Having been saved from the brink of insolvency, the carbon fibre yacht builder is set to expand its fleet with three new models…
SAY Carbon Yachts (SAY) is eyeing expansion in 2025 following an undisclosed investment from new owner and Danish entrepreneur, Martin Pedersen. A superyacht enthusiast with extensive business interests across Europe and the Middle East, Pederson aims to elevate its range of carbon fibre yachts that cater to shifting owner trends.
“As we embrace this exciting new era, we are dedicated to pushing the boundaries of yacht design and performance,” says Pedersen.
“Our focus on innovation and global growth will enable us to serve our customers’ unique needs better and redefine their experience. This is just the beginning, and we look forward to shaping the future of yachting with our valued partners and customers.”
This “significant” financial backing aims to strengthen SAY’s commitment to innovation, positioning the company to expand its product offerings globally, with plans for new product launches throughout the year.
The move comes after insolvency proceedings were initiated in January last year, following “slower-than-expected” sales growth following its recent inventory expansion, according to then-CEO Karl Wagner
In 2014, Wagner’s investment changed SAY into SAY Carbon Yachts, specialising in carbon fibre yacht manufacturing. Wagner, having founded the Austrian-based Carbo Tech Composites, previously achieved relative success in carbon fibre technologies within the automotive industry, and hoped to replicate this in the superyacht sector.
Now chief technology officer Wagner says, “SAY Carbon Yachts is now well-equipped to deliver its innovation and excellence and is committed to the development of outstanding products that exceed the expectations of customers worldwide.”
Under the new ownership and current CEO, Holger Schlechter, Lake Constance, Germany, will remain the shipyard’s production hub, with the builder maintaining its tradition of German engineering. However, the shipyard has not ruled out further exploration of new markets and opportunities for expansion.
SAY’s 2025 models will continue to focus on lightweight carbon construction, combining speed and efficiency with reduced fuel consumption and environmental impact.
The SAY 52 will launch in Palma this month, and the new model 42 Open is due to launch in Cannes in September later, with the SAY 32 expected in 2026.
