Lürssen eyes Nobiskrug takeover Following financial decline attributed to poor management, salvation for the historic German shipyard is within touching distance…

Bremen-based Lürssen Group has bid to acquire the facilities and land at the insolvent Nobiskrug shipyard in Rendsburg. If the deal closes, Nobiskrug will become part of the neighbouring Lürssen-Kröger shipyard.

This update follows the news that FSG and Nobiskrug, owned by the controversial German businessman Lars Windhorst, have entered insolvency. Both yards’ financial decline is attributed to poor management.

However, according to provisional insolvency administrators Christoph Morgen, Partner at Brinkmann & Partner, and Hendrik Gittermann, Partner at REIMER, there may be hope for the two historic yards on the horizon.

The Rönner Group from Bremerhaven will continue to operate the Flensburg shipyard, and Lürssen has submitted a notarised offer for Nobiskrug. “We have managed to find two renowned strategic investors for FSG and Nobiskrug within the extremely tight time frame of just seven weeks,” explains Dr Christoph Morgen.

“In the week following the opening of the insolvency proceedings, technical preparations will begin at the Flensburg shipyard for the Rönner Group to resume shipyard operations. I would like to thank Chas Kelly, the Chairman of SeaRoad, for coming all the way from Tasmania to northern Germany to secure the new vessel 784 here in Flensburgg.”

“We are delighted that the takeover by Lürssen has created a long-term perspective for Rendsburg. The traditional company is an excellent fit for Nobiskrug. In addition, the capacities and locations of the two shipyards complement each other almost perfectly,” adds Gittermann.

Local politicians have been heavily involved in proceedings, with Schleswig-Holstein’s Minister President Daniel Günther and State Secretary for Economic Affairs Julia Carstens coming to the Flensburg shipyard, where both workforces have been informed about the developments.

“Nobiskrug will be retained as a shipbuilding and industrial site,” adds Dr Martin Bitter, Chairman of workers union IG Metall Rendsburg. “This is good news in these uncertain times. With Lürssen, there is a buyer with the economic capacity and the necessary expertise to bring the shipyard back into calmer waters.”

Construction of the LNG-powered RoRo vessel for the Australian shipping company SeaRoad will now move forward at the Flensburg shipyard under the Rönner Group’s direction.

However, due to the sizeable investment backlog, operations are on standby at both yards. Extensive preparatory work still needs to be done, such as obtaining TÜV authorisations and certifications, renovating buildings, setting up facilities, and procuring materials.



Therefore, a transfer company has been set up for the employees. The transfer company temporarily retains the workforce while efforts continue to restructure the shipyard and secure new management and investors.

This company will ensure the transition as of 1 February and enable them to gain further qualifications. Over 95 per cent of the 500 employees contractually agree to this procedure.

Michael Schmidt, Chairman of workers union IG Metall Flensburg, is pleased with the developments. “FSG can now once again show that it can fulfil technically highly demanding orders,” he says.

“Rönner Group has an outstanding team that always fights for its shipyard. These are the people you need when it comes to complex shipbuilding contracts and Germany's energy security. They are ready and waiting in the transfer company.”

Profile links

Nobiskrug

NEW: Sign up for SuperyachtNews week ! Get the latest weekly news, in-depth reports, intelligence, and strategic insights, delivered directly from The Superyacht Group's editors and market analysts. Stay at the forefront of the superyacht industry with SuperyachtNewsweek Sign up

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.