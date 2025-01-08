Edmiston secures €1.25 billion in sales The London firm closed 2024 with over a billion euros from yacht transactions as it now eyes the sale of a highly anticipated delivery…

Edmiston closed 2024 with €1.25 billion in total yacht sales, sealing 35 deals on yachts over 30 metres, a 21% increase from the 29 sold in 2023. With global sales for yachts over 30 metres rising by 4% from 2023, Edmiston executives maintain their lofty ambitions of holding their 26% market share for yachts sold over €20 million in the new year.

“2024 was another strong year for Edmiston,” says Alex Koersvelt, Commercial Director, Edmiston. “With a number of deals in the pipeline leading us into January, as well as some exciting developments across our departments, we have a positive outlook for 2025.”

Strong demand for recently delivered yachts formed the bedrock of the London-based brokerage’s robust results, with sales of vessels built within the past five years up by 42% from 2023. A significant portion of said yachts fell within the 40 to 50-metre segments, which also saw a sizeable rise of 18% from the previous year.

The firm adds that while sailing yachts over 30 metres made up just 8.7% of the market, a noticeable drop from 9.9% in 2023, demand for motoryachts has remained robust.

Standout sales in 2024 included the 60-metre Amels Come Together with its €60 million price tag, with the “for sale” sign promptly taken down and the deal closing just 86 days after the announcement. The 68-metre catamaran Wayfinder also sold in only 106 days for around €55 million as an in-house deal.

The Edmiston team is immensely proud of the speed with which quality deals close at the brokerage. In a 2024 interview with SuperyachtNews, Koersvelt explained that this was a core focus of the sales team and pivotal to their success.

“We still maintain a track record of selling inventory twice as fast as the industry average,” Koersvelt said at the time. “That is something we are focused on maintaining because when you have a conversation with an owner looking to sell, and they perform their due diligence, it proposes quite a compelling argument.”

Edmiston also handled other notable sales, such as the 74-metre Amels New Secret, which had an asking price of €109 million, and the 62-metre VSY Roma, priced at around €30 million. The firm also oversaw the sale of the 55-metre Papa, another Amels valued at around €37 million and the 50-metre Riva motor acht Race, valued at around €32 million.

In 2025, company CEO Jamie Edmiston maintains that satisfying the market’s demand for innovation and sustainability remains at the forefront of the company’s vision moving forward.

“As the global yachting market continues to demonstrate a demand for new-builds that push the boundaries of innovation and complexity, we are proud to lead the way in sustainability and technological advancements,” he says.

The executive explains that Feadship’s highly anticipated delivery of Project 821 is a testament to this ambition. The Dutch shipyard’s soon-to-be-completed 119-metre vessel will be the world's first fuel-cell-powered superyacht, claiming the brokerage's accolade of “the greenest and most advanced yacht ever built.”

The firm has worked closely with Feadship since the project’s inception. While the asking price is currently only available on application, Edmiston adds that the sale will benefit the company for the rest of 2025.

“Project 821 is a landmark achievement, not just for Edmiston and Feadship, but for the entire industry,” he concludes. “We look forward to breaking new ground with her sale in 2025.”

